Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Step Out at Lingerie Pop-Up After Tension-Filled NBA Finals

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun attended a SYRN pop-up in Los Angeles, days after avoiding a run-in with Taylor Swift at the NBA Finals. The actress showcased her lingerie brand while Braun showed support. The event highlights their relationship and Braun's ongoing feud with Swift.

Sydney Sweeney , the 28-year-old actress known for her role in Euphoria, was spotted with her boyfriend, music executive Scooter Braun , 44, at a pop-up event for her lingerie brand SYRN in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The couple's appearance came just one day after they narrowly avoided an awkward encounter with Braun's longtime nemesis, Taylor Swift, at game four of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Sweeney, who has recently ventured into entrepreneurship, wore a short-sleeved white shirt that revealed a hint of blue lingerie from her own brand, paired with low-rise flared jeans and a baby blue purse.

Braun dressed casually in jeans, a navy jacket, and a New York Knicks cap as he supported Sweeney at the frozen yogurt shop Bigg Chill, where the pop-up was held. The NBA Finals incident has sparked renewed interest in the long-standing feud between Braun and Swift. Swift, 36, was seated courtside with a group of friends including Mariska Hargitay and the Haim sisters, while Sweeney and Braun were just a few rows behind.

The couple later shared outtakes from the game on Instagram, but the proximity to Swift was notable given their history. Braun's feud with Swift began in 2019 when he purchased the master recordings to her first six albums through the acquisition of Big Machine Records. Swift publicly opposed the sale, claiming she had been denied a fair opportunity to buy her own work.

Braun later sold the recordings to Shamrock Holdings in 2020, and Swift announced in 2025 that she had finally bought back her masters. In a recent podcast interview, Braun addressed the feud for the first time, stating that he and Swift never actually knew each other and that the public perception of their relationship was exaggerated.

Sweeney's lingerie brand SYRN launched in January 2025, and she has been vocal about her mission to create inclusive, high-quality pieces that flatter a wide range of body types. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she emphasized that her team is composed of women and that she tests every design herself, saying, 'If I wouldn't wear it, I wouldn't want to make it.

' The brand is part of a broader entrepreneurial push for Sweeney, who also runs a production company called Honey Trap. Its first project, Hollow, is a reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow told from the perspective of Katrina Van Tassel, played by Sweeney. The actress continues to balance her acting career with her growing business ventures, showcasing her versatility both on and off screen





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