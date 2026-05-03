Sydney Sweeney Arrives in Sydney Amid Whirlwind Romance with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria star, was spotted arriving in Sydney, marking her first public appearance since confirming her relationship with music mogul Scooter Braun. The couple has been making headlines with their affectionate displays at the Stagecoach Music Festival and on social media.

Sydney Sweeney , the 28-year-old star of Euphoria and The Housemaid, has made her first public appearance in Australia since confirming her whirlwind romance with music mogul Scooter Braun .

The actress was spotted arriving at Sydney Airport on Saturday, looking effortlessly chic in a casual yet stylish ensemble. She wore an oversized red jumper layered over a white tee, paired with loose-fitting blue jeans and casual sneakers. A navy baseball cap and dark sunglasses completed her off-duty look, while her blonde hair cascaded in soft waves beneath the cap. Despite the long-haul flight, Sydney appeared relaxed and focused as she navigated the terminal, wheeling her luggage with ease.

At one point, she adjusted her grip on a large black carry-on bag perched atop a pale blue suitcase, maintaining a low profile behind her sunglasses. The sighting marks her first public outing since she and Braun went Instagram official earlier this month, sharing a series of loved-up moments from their headline-making weekend at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California.

Sydney gave fans a glimpse into their relationship on Friday, posting a playful Instagram carousel with the caption 'Cowboy kind of weekend.

' The photos and videos showed the couple in various stages of affection, from Sydney balancing on Braun's shoulders in denim overalls to clinging to him in knee-high cowboy boots. They were also seen singing together, dancing, and sharing quieter moments, including Sydney petting a horse. At one point, Braun carried her through the festival grounds, while another video captured him belting out a tune on stage as Sydney joined in.

Their public displays of affection come just weeks after Braun made their relationship official on April 15, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair with the caption 'Lucky bastard.

' The couple reportedly began dating in September 2025 after meeting at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy. By December, their relationship had quickly intensified, with sources confirming they were in a committed and serious relationship. Fans also noticed a subtle nod to their romance during Stagecoach, as Sydney wore a necklace featuring the charms 'S' and 'B.' The actress was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino before their split in March 2025.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan earlier this year, Sydney opened up about her past relationship, stating, 'I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it. I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it's important to have some things for myself.

' Meanwhile, Braun, who shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, appears to have moved on from his past relationship. The couple's public appearances and social media posts have sparked widespread interest, with fans eagerly following their romance





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