Sydney Sweeney Climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge with Dad in 'Bucket List' Trip

Actress Sydney Sweeney fulfilled a lifelong dream with her father, Steven, by climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The trip was particularly meaningful as Sweeney was named after the city and her father finally had the chance to visit. The pair also recently made headlines with Sweeney's new relationship with Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney embarked on a heartwarming 'bucket list' adventure with her father, Steven, in her namesake city of Sydney, Australia , this past Saturday. The 28-year-old actress, fresh off her arrival Down Under, experienced the thrill of climbing the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge , culminating in a celebratory moment where she raised her arms in the air, overlooking the world-renowned Sydney Opera House.

The trip held a particularly special significance, as Sweeney revealed on Instagram that she was named after the city itself, making her father’s long-awaited visit all the more meaningful. Both father and daughter were equipped with matching blue baseball caps, sunglasses, grey boiler suits, and safety harnesses for the climb, radiating joy as they completed the activity and posed for photos against the stunning cityscape.

Sweeney’s post, accompanied by a sweet message to her 'daddio,' highlighted the fulfillment of a cherished dream for her father and the sentimental connection to the city that bears her name. Sweeney’s arrival in Australia was relatively low-key, as she was spotted navigating the airport terminal with a suitcase in tow. She opted for a comfortable and casual ensemble, consisting of an oversized red jumper layered over a white tee, paired with loose-fitting blue jeans and sneakers.

A navy baseball cap and dark sunglasses completed her look, shielding her from the public eye while allowing her blonde hair to peek through in soft waves. Despite the long journey, she appeared relaxed and focused, managing her luggage with ease. This enjoyable outing followed closely on the heels of her recent public appearances with music mogul Scooter Braun, confirming their blossoming romance.

The pair had previously captivated attention with their affectionate displays at the Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, sharing a series of playful and intimate moments with fans on social media. The Stagecoach weekend provided a glimpse into their relationship, with Sweeney posting a carousel of photos captioned 'Cowboy kind of weekend.

' The images showcased their connection through singing, dancing, and shared experiences, including a memorable moment where Sweeney rode on Braun’s shoulders. Braun also publicly acknowledged their relationship on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo with the caption 'Lucky bastard.

' Their romance reportedly began in September 2025, following their meeting at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, and quickly progressed to a committed relationship. Sources have confirmed that the couple is serious about each other, and fans have noticed subtle nods to their connection, such as a necklace worn by Sweeney featuring the initials 'S' and 'B.' Prior to her relationship with Braun, Sweeney was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino before their split in March 2025, maintaining a private approach to her personal life during their seven-and-a-half-year relationship.

Braun, who shares three children with his ex-wife Yael Cohen, appears to have embraced this new chapter in his life





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