Sydney Sweeney Defends Euphoria OnlyFans Storyline, Says Character's Choices Don't Reflect Her Own

Sydney Sweeney addresses the controversy over her Euphoria character's OnlyFans storyline, clarifying that Cassie's decisions are not her own. Creator Sam Levinson reveals Sweeney pushed for the inclusion of extensive nudity to stay true to the character.

Sydney Sweeney , the 28-year-old actress known for playing Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria , has addressed the controversy surrounding her character's turn to sex work on the subscription platform OnlyFans in the show's third and final season.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney made it clear that Cassie's choices do not reflect her own personal beliefs or decisions. She explained that she received the scripts from creator Sam Levinson, which already included the OnlyFans scenes, and they had a thorough discussion about them.

Sweeney stated that while she does not agree with all of Cassie's choices and would not personally make those decisions, she sees her role as an actor to bring the character to life in the most vulnerable and authentic way possible. She emphasized that Cassie's storyline is about her deep-seated need for love and validation from others, and that understanding that motivation was key to portraying her honestly.

Earlier this week, Levinson defended himself against fan backlash over the heavily sexualized direction Cassie's character took. Fans expressed outrage over the numerous nude scenes depicting Cassie's work as an OnlyFans model, which she took up to earn money while her husband Nate (Jacob Elordi) was brutalized by loan sharks.

However, Levinson revealed during an appearance on the New York Times' Popcast that it was actually Sweeney who pushed for the inclusion of extensive nudity. He initially considered a more tasteful approach that minimized nude scenes, but Sweeney challenged that idea, arguing that if she was playing an OnlyFans model, it would be disingenuous to avoid showing that aspect of the character. Levinson praised Sweeney as a fearless actor who was wonderfully professional and committed to the role.

In response to critics who slammed the raunchy scenes, Sweeney took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the season, including one where she posed with a yellow python draped around her nearly nude body at a strip club and another showcasing her pole dancing skills. The photos served as a farewell to her character.

The discussion around Cassie's storyline highlights the ongoing debate about the portrayal of sex work on television and the responsibilities of actors and creators in handling such sensitive material. Sweeney's stance underscores the distinction between actor and character, while Levinson's comments shed light on the collaborative process behind the scenes. Ultimately, the Euphoria team aimed to tell a compelling story about a young woman's desperate search for love, even if it meant controversial choices





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