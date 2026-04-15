Sydney Sweeney Delivers Cutting Response to American Eagle Campaign Critics

Actress Sydney Sweeney addresses the controversy surrounding her American Eagle ad campaign, asserting her stance against hate and divisiveness while participating in new brand promotions.

Sydney Sweeney has issued a pointed response to the critics who vehemently objected to her American Eagle advertising campaign, appearing in a fresh photoshoot for the brand. The footage opens with Sweeney directly addressing the audience, posing the question, 'What brand am I wearing?' This is immediately followed by a series of visuals showcasing her modeling the company's latest denim shorts.

She then, with a noticeable air of nonchalance and a knowing smile, alludes to the intense controversy that erupted around last year's 'great jeans' promotion. Her subtle but clear reply to her own question is, 'Yeah. That one.'

Last summer, the actress found herself at the epicenter of a significant public outcry after featuring in an American Eagle advertisement that bore the tagline 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.' This was a deliberate play on words, intending to highlight both the quality of the denim and Sweeney's own perceived genetic advantages. However, the phrase, coupled with Sweeney's attractive appearance, triggered a fierce online debate upon its launch in July.

A substantial segment of the public accused the brand of endorsing eugenics and white supremacy, with some commentators drawing disturbing parallels to propaganda used during the Nazi era. Sweeney's latest campaign effectively serves as a direct message to these detractors, demonstrating her continued association with the brand despite the preceding storm.

In a candid interview with People magazine, the star of Euphoria reflected on the situation, stating that her initial decision to remain silent only amplified the controversy. She expressed her surprise at the intensity of the reaction, explaining that her participation stemmed from a genuine appreciation for the jeans and the brand itself. Sweeney explicitly stated, 'I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.'

American Eagle also took a firm stance against the wave of criticism, consistently asserting that the campaign's core message revolved around personal style, self-assurance, and authenticity.

In an official statement posted on Instagram in August, the company reiterated, 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.' This official declaration aimed to quell the misinterpretations and refocus attention on the product.

Sweeney herself has emphasized her personal opposition to hate and her commitment to fostering unity, stating, 'Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness.' She elaborated that her prior policy of abstaining from responding to media coverage, whether positive or negative, had inadvertently exacerbated the division surrounding the campaign. 'In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it,' she admitted.

She expressed a hopeful sentiment for the future, stating, 'So, I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us.'

Earlier, in a November interview with GQ, Sweeney had briefly addressed the controversy, describing it as simply a 'jean ad' and admitting she was too engrossed in filming to fully process the backlash. She commented, 'I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.' She further explained her perspective: 'I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn't affect me one way or the other. I've always believed that I'm not here to tell people what to think. I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I'm a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I'm just excited to see what happens next. And so I don't really let other people define who I am.'

Her initial response was interpreted by some media analysts and segments of the public as dismissive. Nevertheless, the campaign proved to be a surprising success. Following the advertisement's debut, the ensuing discussion and debate, however contentious, ultimately propelled American Eagle to attract a significant number of new consumers. The surge in sales led to widespread stockouts of their popular denim items and significantly boosted investor confidence in the brand's market performance.





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