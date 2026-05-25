Sydney Sweeney's Career at Risk Over Racy Scenes on Euphoria

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is facing career repercussions due to her involvement in raunchy scenes on the HBO show. Experts warn that her brand may become typecast as the 'it girl' for sexy scenes. The show has sparked controversy with its explicit content, including the use of Nazi symbols and gory moments.

Sydney Sweeney 's career is at risk due to racy scenes on HBO 's Euphoria , with experts warning that sexy scenes could define her entire brand. The third and final season of the show has seen her character Cassie become increasingly sexy as she explores the world of OnlyFans.

Crisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast says the risk is that the public conversation focuses too much on the sexualized aspects of the role, narrowcasting Sweeney's brand. The show has sparked controversy with its use of Nazi symbols and gory moments, with fans calling out creator Sam Levinson for the 'unnecessary use' of these elements.

Sweeney has argued that her character's choices are intended to be character-driven, but some fans are saying that the show is moving away from its more complex storylines and towards more explicit content. Last year, Sweeney starred in erotic psychological thriller The Housemaid, which also featured racy scenes. The show's creators have defended their use of explicit content, arguing that it reflects the influence of pornography on young people's psyches.

Despite this, some fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the show's direction, feeling that it is prioritizing shock value over nuanced storytelling





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