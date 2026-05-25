Sydney Sweeney's Explicit Sex Scene in Euphoria's Final Season

Sydney Sweeney, known for her role in Euphoria, went topless in a sex scene during the penultimate episode of the third and final season. She was desperate to gain new followers and also had to come up with ransom money to retrieve her husband.

Sydney Sweeney went completely topless, yet again, in a wild sex scene during the penultimate episode - titled 'Rain or Shine' - of the third and final season of HBO 's Euphoria , which aired Sunday.

After deleting her OnlyFans account to become a real actress, Cassie Jacobs (Sweeney) was desperate to amass new followers on top of coming up with the $550,000 ransom to retrieve her abducted husband Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). Cassie's manager turned 'f***ing boss bi*** Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) set her up on a date with LA Nights actor Dylan Reid (played by Richard Gere's nepo son Homer) and arranged for the paparazzi to be there.

Once back at her apartment, Cassie easily seduced the popular heartthrob and they took a selfie together before retiring to her bedroom. The explicit scene involved the blonde bombshell pleading with Dylan to hold on so she could climax, but he was too exhausted to continue and needed water. Creator Sam Levinson never needs much of an excuse to depict gratuitous nudity and sex in his drug-fueled drama.

Sydney Sweeney went completely topless, yet again, in a wild sex scene during the penultimate episode - titled 'Rain or Shine' - of the third and final season of HBO's Euphoria After deleting her OnlyFans account to become a real actress, Cassie Jacobs (Sweeney) was desperate to amass new followers on top of coming up with the $550,000 ransom to retrieve her abducted husband Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) Once alone, Cassie schemed by typing Dylan's passcode (that she memorized) into his phone and posted their selfie on his Instagram account declaring she was the 'best f***' he ever had. Cassie might have gained a ton of followers, but that didn't stop Armenian loan shark Naz.

Read More Euphoria creator called out for the 'unnecessary use of Nazi symbols' (Jack Topalian) and his henchman from coming to collect the ransom money by tossing her into a glass table. Naz warned Cassie she only had '72 hours' to get $1 million otherwise Nate would die of starvation since they buried him in a coffin underground with only a pipe leading to the top of his construction site for oxygen.

Maddy revealed her true feelings for her former high school frenemy by sleeping with strip club owner Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) in a hot tub so he could pay the ransom.

'Plenty of girls out there,' Alamo said of Cassie. 'This one's special,' Maddy replied. All of the parties convened at the construction site for the trade off and Alamo whipped out his pistol and shot Naz dead without having to spend a dime. Cassie's manager turned 'f***ing boss bi*** Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) set her up on a date with LA Nights actor Dylan Reid (played by Richard Gere's nepo son Homer) and arranged for the paparazzi to be there.

Once back at her apartment, Cassie easily seduced the popular heartthrob and they took a selfie together before retiring to her bedroom. The explicit scene involved the blonde bombshell pleading with Dylan to hold on so she could climax, but he was too exhausted to continue and needed water. Creator Sam Levinson never needs much of an excuse to depict gratuitous nudity and sex in his drug-fueled drama.

Once alone, Cassie schemed by typing Dylan's passcode (that she memorized) into his phone and posted their selfie on his Instagram account declaring she was the 'best f***' he ever had. Cassie might have gained a ton of followers, but that didn't stop Armenian loan shark Naz. Read More Euphoria creator called out for the 'unnecessary use of Nazi symbols' (Jack Topalian) and his henchman from coming to collect the ransom money by tossing her into a glass table.

Naz warned Cassie she only had '72 hours' to get $1 million otherwise Nate would die of starvation since they buried him in a coffin underground with only a pipe leading to the top of his construction site for oxygen. Maddy revealed her true feelings for her former high school frenemy by sleeping with strip club owner Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) in a hot tub so he could pay the ransom.

'Plenty of girls out there,' Alamo said of Cassie. 'This one's special,' Maddy replied. All of the parties convened at the construction site for the trade off and Alamo whipped out his pistol and shot Naz dead without having to spend a dime. Cassie and Maddy then checked the coffin only to find Nate dead from a rattlesnake, which had slipped through his breathing pipe into his coffin hours earlier.

'Tucked in this box with dust falling on him and a snake coming down the pipe, it's a cool way to go,' Elordi reflected in a behind-the-scenes clip. 'Nate is someone who's made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices. It's cool to see it all come to what it's come to' The Australian 28-year-old said: 'And that was it. It's a bittersweet thing.

The show is a massive part of, not just my career, but my lif





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Sydney Sweeney Euphoria Explicit Sex Scene Third And Final Season HBO Cassie Jacobs Dylan Reid Naz Armenian Loan Shark Ransom Money Rattlesnake Construction Site Behind-The-Scenes Clip Behind-The-Scenes Clip Behind-The-Scenes Clip Behind-The-Scenes Clip Behind-The-Scenes Clip

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