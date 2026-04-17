Sydney Sweeney's Instagram Debut with Scooter Braun Sparks Fan Backlash and Defense

Actress Sydney Sweeney's Instagram Story announcement of her relationship with music executive Scooter Braun has ignited a divided reaction among fans, with some criticizing the age gap and Braun's public comments, while others defend Sweeney's right to happiness and privacy.

Sydney Sweeney has ignited a flurry of online discussion after making her relationship with music mogul Scooter Braun Instagram official. The 28-year-old actress shared a tender moment with the 44-year-old executive, cuddling up in a black and white photo posted to her Instagram Stories. The image, captured by photographer Eddy Chen, showcased Sweeney with a radiant smile. Braun, not one to shy away from public acknowledgment, reposted the story with a blunt declaration: "Lucky bastard.

" This public display of affection, occurring roughly 10 months into their romance, has elicited mixed reactions from Sweeney's fanbase. Social media platforms, particularly Reddit, became a focal point for fan commentary. Many expressed their disapproval, with one user labeling the couple as an "icky couple." Another commenter noted the perceived incongruity, stating, "They make so much sense in the worst way." The age difference between Sweeney and Braun, 28 and 44 respectively, was a recurring theme, prompting questions such as why a "beautiful 28yr old multi millionaire woman" is dating "a divorced dad in his mid 40s?" Some fans even speculated humorously about Sweeney's dating choices, with one suggesting she has a "humiliation kink" or is "targeting the swiftie hate now" by associating with Taylor Swift's former manager. However, not all fans were critical. A segment of the online community defended Sweeney's right to privacy and happiness. One supportive comment read, "God forbid she post a happy photo with her boyfriend." Another user emphasized Sweeney's autonomy, stating, "Why feel bad for someone living her best life? She doesn't need your sympathy." This sentiment highlights a desire among some fans for Sweeney to be able to navigate her personal life without undue scrutiny or judgment. Braun's own social media activity has also contributed to the buzz. Prior to the Instagram story, he shared a post celebrating Sweeney's recent success, stating, "Sydney Sweeney Just Went No. 1 in Both Film and TV." This further cemented the public nature of their relationship, which has been more visible in recent weeks. Braun was notably present at the Euphoria season 3 premiere in Los Angeles, an event that marked a more public outing for the couple. The couple's relationship first came to light around June of last year, when they were seen interacting at events hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice. This emerged shortly after Sweeney's engagement to Jonathan Davino ended in March 2025. Braun, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from health activist Yael Cohen in September 2022, with whom he shares three children. Sources close to the situation reportedly told Page Six that Braun was "obsessed" with Sweeney after their initial meeting and actively pursued her. At the time of their initial dating rumors, an insider told TMZ that Sweeney, having just ended a long-term relationship, was "doing what women in their 20's do - she's dating." Sweeney herself has spoken about the challenges of navigating her love life under the public's gaze. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she reflected on her previous seven-and-a-half-year relationship, during which she maintained extreme privacy. She acknowledged the difficulty of "figuring out love" when "millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like." The actress expressed a desire to "experience things" and navigate romance in the public eye, admitting it is a complex process. When discussing her ideal partner, Sweeney described him as athletic, outgoing, and funny, someone who could join her in adventurous activities like mountain climbing or skydiving, and importantly, someone who loves their family





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Sydney Sweeney Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Scooter BraunDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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