Sydney Sweeney's Romance with Scooter Braun Continues to Blossom

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's relationship has reached new heights as they celebrate his 45th birthday. The actress shared sweet photos on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for the music mogul's presence in her life.

Sydney Sweeney made clear her romance with Scooter Braun has never been stronger, as she wished the music mogul a happy 45th birthday on Thursday.

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories with a pair of photos showing her and her boyfriend matching in dark denim jeans with basketball jerseys, while physically embracing. Sweeney, who's received Emmy nominations for her work on shows such as The White Lotus and Euphoria, said in a second post, Thank you for all the living room dances and making me smile again. The Christy star added, A good man is rare.

A man like you is once in a lifetime. Sweeney and Braun were seen at the NBA Finals Game 5 in San Antonio on Saturday, which caught the attention of legendary basketball star-turned-analyst Charles Barkley. Sydney Sweeney, 28, made clear her romance with Scooter Braun has never been stronger, as she wished the music mogul a happy 45th birthday on Thursday. Pictured Saturday in Texas Sydney Sweeney is here, the Hall of Fame inductee said on the ESPN broadcast.

Everybody's a New York Knicks fan now. The couple also stood out while attending Game Four of the series in New York City days before, as they were seated near Taylor Swift, who was embroiled in a yearslong public clash with Braun over ownership of her master recordings. Braun, appearing on the Second Thought podcast May 28, said his relationship with Sweeney marked one of the biggest surprises ever he had experienced.

I've met an extraordinary woman, Braun said, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth. The high-profile couple has been linked since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding in June of 2025. Two months later, an insider told People that they began on a casual note, as Sweeney was living her life and working hard at the time. In December, a source told the outlet that things had gotten more serious for the tandem.

Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great, an insider told the outlet. They're in a committed relationship and things are serious.

Sweeney, who's been received Emmy nominations for her work on shows such as The White Lotus and Euphoria, pictured on The Tonight Show late last year The high-profile couple, who have been linked for nearly a year, pictured in May in NYC Sweeney and Braun emerged as a couple via Instagram earlier this year, as they were seen embracing in a joint photo post, with the entertainment exec calling himself a lucky bastard amid his new romance with the actress. In May, the couple attended the Stagecoach festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, with Sweeney saying they enjoyed a cowboy kind of weekend.

Sweeney was previously engaged to Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino from 2022 through 2025. Braun was wed to activist Yael Cohen from 2014 until their 2021 split, with their divorce finalized the following year. The former couple are parents to three children: Jagger, Levi and Hart. An insider told People in January that Sweeney and Braun are totally confident and comfortable in their relationship, and there are no trust issues going on.

Things between them are stronger than ever, and they're in a great place





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