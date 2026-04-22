Sydney Sweeney’s Scene Cut From ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Sydney Sweeney’s cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been removed from the final cut of the film due to creative decisions. The sequel, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, is set to release on May 1st, with Lady Gaga also making an appearance.

Sydney Sweeney fans will be disappointed to learn that a scene featuring the Euphoria star in the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 , has been cut from the final film.

The 28-year-old actress, who filmed a three-minute cameo where she was styled by Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, will no longer appear in the movie when it hits theaters on May 1st. This decision wasn’t due to any issues with Sweeney’s performance, but rather a creative choice made by the filmmaking team. Sources close to the production revealed that the scene, intended to appear near the beginning of the film, ultimately didn’t fit the overall structural narrative.

Despite the difficult decision to remove her contribution, the team expressed gratitude for Sweeney’s participation and willingness to be involved in the project. The sequel, a follow-up to the beloved 2006 film, sees the return of Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, the former assistant at Runway magazine, now stepping into the role of features editor. Meryl Streep reprises her iconic portrayal of Miranda Priestley, the formidable editor-in-chief inspired by real-life fashion industry titan Anna Wintour.

The film promises to explore the evolving landscape of the fashion world two decades after the original, acknowledging its continued economic power and expansion across multiple platforms. Anna Wintour herself has spoken about the film’s relevance, noting that the original successfully showcased the immense scale of the fashion business and that the sequel aims to reflect the changes and evolution within the industry.

She expressed her trust in Meryl Streep’s ability to capture the essence of the business in this new installment. The anticipation surrounding the film is further heightened by the involvement of Lady Gaga, who is not only expected to make a cameo appearance but has also contributed to the soundtrack with a new song, 'Runway,' featuring rapper Doechii.

The original Devil Wears Prada, based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, a former Vogue intern, offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the high-stakes world of fashion journalism. Weisberger’s own experiences during her brief tenure at Vogue served as the inspiration for the novel and, subsequently, the film.

The success of the initial movie cemented its place as a cultural touchstone, and the sequel aims to recapture that magic while addressing the contemporary challenges and transformations within the fashion industry. The decision to cut Sweeney’s scene, while disappointing for fans, underscores the meticulous process of filmmaking and the importance of maintaining a cohesive narrative structure. The filmmakers clearly prioritized the overall flow and impact of the story, even if it meant sacrificing a cameo from a popular actress.

The focus now shifts to the release of the film and the reception it receives from audiences eager to revisit the world of Runway magazine and its influential figures. The film’s exploration of fashion’s enduring influence and its adaptation to the digital age promises to be a compelling narrative for both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The return of Streep and Hathaway, coupled with the addition of Lady Gaga, ensures a star-studded cast and a high level of anticipation for this eagerly awaited sequel





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