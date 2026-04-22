Sydney Sweeney’s Scene Cut From ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Sydney Sweeney’s cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been removed from the final cut of the film due to creative decisions. The sequel, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, is set to release on May 1st, with Lady Gaga also making an appearance.

Sydney Sweeney fans will be disappointed to learn that a scene featuring the Euphoria star in the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 , has been cut from the final film.

The 28-year-old actress, who filmed a three-minute cameo where she was styled by Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, will no longer appear in the movie when it hits theaters on May 1st. This decision wasn’t due to any issues with Sweeney’s performance, but rather a creative choice made by the filmmaking team. Sources close to the production revealed that the scene, intended to appear near the beginning of the film, ultimately didn’t fit the overall structural narrative.

Despite the difficult decision to remove her contribution, the team expressed gratitude for Sweeney’s participation and willingness to be involved in the project. The sequel, a follow-up to the beloved 2006 original, sees the return of Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, the former assistant to Miranda Priestley, now stepping into the role of features editor at Runway magazine.

Meryl Streep reprises her iconic portrayal of the formidable Miranda Priestley, a character widely believed to be inspired by real-life Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The film promises to explore the evolving landscape of the fashion industry two decades after the first installment, acknowledging its continued economic power and expansion across multiple platforms.

Wintour herself has spoken about the film’s relevance, noting that the original successfully showcased the immense scale of the fashion business and that the sequel aims to reflect the changes and adaptations within the industry. She expressed her trust in Meryl Streep’s ability to capture the essence of the business in this new chapter.

The anticipation surrounding the film is further heightened by the involvement of Lady Gaga, who is not only expected to make a cameo appearance but has also contributed to the soundtrack with a new song, 'Runway,' featuring rapper Doechii. The original Devil Wears Prada, based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger, a former Vogue intern, offered a glimpse into the often ‘crazy’ world of high fashion.

Weisberger’s experiences during her brief tenure at the publication served as the inspiration for the film’s compelling narrative. The sequel aims to build upon this foundation, examining how the industry has transformed in the intervening years. The decision to cut Sweeney’s scene, while disappointing for fans, underscores the meticulous process of filmmaking and the importance of maintaining a cohesive and impactful story.

The creative team clearly prioritized the overall narrative flow, even if it meant sacrificing a cameo from a popular actress. The focus now shifts to the release of the film and the reception of Hathaway and Streep’s return to their iconic roles, alongside the exciting addition of Lady Gaga and the exploration of the modern fashion landscape. The film is poised to be a significant cultural moment, sparking conversations about the industry’s evolution and its continued influence on global trends.

The team hopes to show that the industry is evolving and not disintegrating, reaching more people than ever before through multiple platforms





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