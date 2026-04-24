Sydney Sweeney's Success Soars Despite 'Euphoria' Controversy

Despite facing backlash for explicit scenes in 'Euphoria', Sydney Sweeney is experiencing a surge in popularity, with the show dominating ratings and her films topping streaming charts on HBO Max and Amazon.

Sydney Sweeney is experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity and success, despite facing significant criticism and controversy surrounding her explicit scenes in the latest season of HBO’s * Euphoria *.

While some viewers and critics have expressed outrage over the show’s content, particularly scenes involving her character Cassie’s foray into the world of OnlyFans, the series itself is a ratings powerhouse. The second episode of season three attracted a substantial 8.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max within its first three days in the United States, mirroring the viewership numbers of the season premiere. This demonstrates the show’s enduring appeal and a notable increase compared to season two’s performance.

*Euphoria* has even surpassed the popular medical drama *The Pitt* to become the most-streamed series on HBO Max. Sweeney’s performance is drawing considerable attention, with reports suggesting she is outshining even her co-star, Zendaya, who is widely considered one of the most prominent actresses currently working. *The Hollywood Reporter* noted that Sweeney is the central topic of conversation surrounding the show, despite Zendaya’s presence.

Beyond *Euphoria*, Sweeney has achieved further success on HBO Max with her boxing biopic, *Christy*, which, despite a disappointing theatrical run, has become a surprise hit on the streaming platform. Her critically acclaimed drama, *Reality*, based on the true story of American intelligence leaker Reality Winner, is also currently ranking within the top ten most-watched films on HBO Max.

Sweeney’s reach extends beyond HBO, as her thriller *The Housemaid* currently holds the number one spot on Amazon’s movie charts in the US, Australia, the UK, and numerous other countries. This widespread success firmly establishes Sweeney as a dominant force in the streaming landscape. The controversy surrounding *Euphoria’s* explicit content, particularly scenes depicting Cassie as an OnlyFans model, has fueled public debate. One particularly shocking scene involved Cassie dressing as an infant, complete with a pacifier, while creating explicit content.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly has been vocal in her criticism, describing the scenes as the ‘sexualization of infancy’ and condemning both the content and those who defend it. Kelly also criticized the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, and expressed shock that Sweeney agreed to participate in such scenes, referencing another controversial moment where her character was dressed as a dog.

Despite these criticisms, Kelly has previously defended Sweeney, notably during the backlash over her American Eagle advertisement and praising her handling of the situation. However, Kelly has also voiced disapproval of Sweeney’s fashion choices, including a sheer gown worn on a red carpet. Sweeney’s presence at Jeff Bezos’ wedding also drew Kelly’s attention, leading to a critical remark about the actress’s perceived rise to fame being linked to her physical attributes.

Regardless of the controversy, Sydney Sweeney’s career is undeniably on a trajectory of significant growth and success, solidifying her position as a leading figure in contemporary entertainment





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