Sydney Sweeney Steals the Show at Stagecoach with Daring Outfit and Brand Promotion

Actress Sydney Sweeney made a splash at Stagecoach Music Festival, appearing on stage with Diplo while promoting her lingerie brand, SYRN. The festival experienced a brief evacuation due to high winds, but resumed shortly after. Sweeney's commitment to inclusivity and diverse representation within her brand was also highlighted.

Sydney Sweeney turned heads at the Stagecoach Music Festival on Saturday, making a striking appearance during Diplo 's set while showcasing her own lingerie brand, SYRN .

The 28-year-old actress nearly spilled out of a $269 'Date Night' corset from her collection, paired with a $49 'Cowgirl Crush Frill Mini Skirt' and white cowboy boots. This appearance was part of a larger promotional effort for SYRN, with Diplo himself visiting Sweeney's 'SYRN saloon' pop-up at the festival.

The pop-up, located at the Citrus Courtyard, offered SYRN-themed cocktails, karaoke, classic dive bar games, and even panty giveaways, aiming to recreate a 'favorite dive bar' experience with a SYRN twist. The festival wasn't without its disruptions, however. An emergency evacuation was briefly ordered due to high winds, prompting attendees to seek the nearest exits. A message was broadcast over speakers, displayed on screens, and streamed online, directing people to evacuate 'quickly and calmly.

' Fortunately, the show resumed less than an hour later after safety checks were completed. Despite the temporary pause, the festival continued to be a platform for Sweeney to connect with fans and promote her brand. She previously joined country singer Bailey Zimmerman on stage to sing on the first day of the event and enthusiastically reposted content from fans wearing SYRN clothing, expressing her delight at seeing 'girlies' supporting her brand.

Internet personality Zarah Kelleher, sporting a SYRN top, praised Sweeney as 'the sweetest girl ever,' further amplifying the positive buzz around the actress and her venture. Sweeney's commitment to inclusivity is a core tenet of SYRN. She has openly discussed her desire to create lingerie that flatters a diverse range of body types, emphasizing that her design team is composed entirely of women and her models represent a variety of shapes and sizes.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she stated her unwavering principle: 'If I wouldn't wear it, I wouldn't want to make it.

' This dedication to inclusivity extends to ensuring the brand's appeal is universal, with Sweeney actively seeking feedback and representation from a broad spectrum of individuals. The Stagecoach appearance, coupled with her proactive engagement with fans and her commitment to body positivity, solidifies Sweeney's position not only as a talented actress but also as a savvy and conscientious entrepreneur.

The event provided a vibrant backdrop for SYRN's launch and a direct line to its target audience, showcasing the brand's playful aesthetic and inclusive ethos





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Sydney Sweeney Stagecoach Music Festival SYRN Diplo Lingerie Fashion Emergency Evacuation

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