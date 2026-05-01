Sydney Sweeney Steals the Show at Stagecoach with SYRN Lingerie and Lively Performances

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney promoted her SYRN lingerie line at Stagecoach Festival, captivating fans with performances, thong giveaways, and celebrity collaborations while emphasizing her brand's commitment to inclusivity.

Sydney Sweeney captivated attendees at the Stagecoach Festival in California this past weekend, seamlessly blending promotion for her lingerie line, SYRN , with spirited participation in the country music festivities.

The 28-year-old Euphoria actress showcased her brand's $269 corsets, highlighting their flattering fit on her figure, and enthusiastically engaged with the crowd by performing country songs and playfully launching SYRN thongs into the audience. Adding a personal touch, Sweeney distributed custom dollar bills featuring her image as unique souvenirs. The event wasn't solely a solo endeavor; she shared the stage with fellow celebrities like Lance Bass, engaging in a duet, and danced alongside Shaboozey, creating memorable moments for fans.

Sweeney's presence extended beyond her brand's pop-up saloon. She made a surprise appearance during Diplo's set, further amplifying the excitement and distributing more of her lingerie to the female attendees, as playfully announced by Diplo himself. Despite a temporary disruption due to high winds that prompted an emergency evacuation, the festival quickly resumed, allowing the celebrations to continue.

The SYRN Saloon, strategically located near the Honky Tonk Bar, offered a fully immersive experience, complete with branded cocktails, karaoke, classic dive bar games, and, of course, panty giveaways. Sweeney's commitment to inclusivity was also evident in her interactions with fans, reposting and praising those who wore pieces from her collection, particularly highlighting the Cowgirl Crush Frill Top. Beyond the promotional aspects, Sweeney emphasized her dedication to creating a lingerie line that caters to a diverse range of body types.

In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed that her design team is entirely female and that she prioritizes representation in her modeling choices. She firmly believes in ensuring that every piece is both aesthetically pleasing and comfortable for all wearers, stating she wouldn't create anything she wouldn't personally wear.

This commitment to inclusivity, combined with her energetic presence at Stagecoach, solidified Sweeney's successful brand launch and created a buzz around SYRN, demonstrating her ability to connect with fans on multiple levels. Her appearances and interactions throughout the festival showcased a blend of business acumen, playful energy, and a genuine desire to make her brand accessible and empowering for all





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Sydney Sweeney Stagecoach Festival SYRN Lingerie Diplo Lance Bass Shaboozey Celebrity Music Festival

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