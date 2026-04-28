Sydney Sweeney Throws Underwear into Crowd at Stagecoach Festival

Actress Sydney Sweeney surprised fans at Stagecoach with a playful appearance alongside Diplo, where she tossed underwear from her new lingerie line, SYRN, into the audience. The event also experienced a brief evacuation due to high winds. Sweeney has been actively promoting SYRN and emphasizes inclusivity in her brand's design and modeling.

Sydney Sweeney generated significant buzz at the Stagecoach festival this weekend, not only for her attendance but for a playful interaction with the crowd during Diplo 's set.

The 28-year-old actress, known for her roles in Euphoria and Anyone But You, surprised fans by appearing on stage alongside the renowned DJ and producer. Sweeney, actively promoting her recently launched lingerie line, SYRN, seized the opportunity to directly engage with festival-goers, cheekily tossing pieces of her underwear into the audience. Diplo playfully announced the giveaway, specifying that the items were intended for the female attendees, adding to the lighthearted atmosphere.

Sweeney's outfit for the appearance was a coordinated showcase of her SYRN collection, featuring a $269 busty corset paired with a $49 Cowgirl Crush Frill Mini Skirt. She completed the look with stylish white cowboy boots, embodying the festival's country-western aesthetic. This wasn't a one-time promotional stunt; Sweeney and Diplo had earlier connected at the SYRN Saloon pop-up located within the festival grounds. A post on the SYRN Instagram Stories documented their interaction, expressing gratitude for Diplo's visit.

The SYRN Saloon itself offered a unique experience, promising 'ice-cold SYRN cocktails, karaoke, classic dive bar games, and panty giveaways,' further solidifying the brand's presence at the event. The festival wasn't without its challenges, however, as an emergency evacuation was briefly ordered due to high winds, causing a temporary pause in the performances. Fortunately, the situation was quickly resolved, and the show resumed less than an hour later.

Beyond the Stagecoach spotlight, Sweeney has been actively fostering a community around her brand. She shared a repost from internet personality Zarah Kelleher, who was sporting a SYRN top, praising the brand and Sweeney herself. Sweeney reciprocated the enthusiasm, expressing her delight at seeing fans embrace her designs and emphasizing her commitment to inclusivity. This dedication to diverse representation is a core principle of SYRN, as Sweeney revealed in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan.

She highlighted the importance of having a diverse design team and models, ensuring that her lingerie caters to a 'beautiful range of body types.

' Sweeney firmly believes that every piece should be something she herself would wear, underscoring her personal investment in the brand's success and its mission to empower women through comfortable and flattering lingerie. Her focus on fit and inclusivity sets SYRN apart, aiming to make every customer feel confident and beautiful





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