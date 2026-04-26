Sydney Sweeney Turns Heads at Stagecoach with Daring Outfit and Brand Promotion

Actress Sydney Sweeney made a splash at Stagecoach Music Festival, showcasing her lingerie brand SYRN and surprising fans with an appearance during Diplo's set. The festival briefly paused due to high winds, but quickly resumed. Sweeney also emphasized her commitment to inclusivity with her brand.

Sydney Sweeney captivated attendees at the Stagecoach Music Festival on Saturday, making a striking appearance during Diplo 's set while showcasing her own lingerie brand, SYRN .

The 28-year-old actress donned a daring ensemble featuring a $269 'Date Night' corset from SYRN, paired with a $49 'Cowgirl Crush Frill Mini Skirt' and classic white cowboy boots. Her appearance wasn't just a fashion statement; it was a strategic move to promote her burgeoning underwear line, with Diplo himself stopping by the 'SYRN saloon' pop-up at the festival. The brand's Instagram Stories documented the encounter, expressing gratitude for Diplo's visit.

The festival itself experienced a temporary disruption due to high winds, prompting an emergency evacuation announcement delivered via speakers, stage screens, and the livestream. Attendees received instructions to 'move quickly and calmly to the nearest exit.

' However, the evacuation was short-lived, with an update less than an hour later confirming the show would resume once safety checks were completed. The SYRN Saloon, located at the Citrus Courtyard, offered a themed experience complete with cocktails, karaoke, games, and giveaways, aiming to recreate a classic dive bar atmosphere with a SYRN twist. Sweeney's involvement extended beyond her brand promotion; on the first day of the festival, she delighted fans by singing alongside country artist Bailey Zimmerman.

She actively engaged with fans wearing her designs, reposting content from internet personality Zarah Kelleher, who sported a SYRN top, and expressing her excitement to see attendees embracing the brand. Kelleher herself praised Sweeney as 'the sweetest girl ever.

' Sweeney's commitment to inclusivity is a core tenet of SYRN. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, she detailed her dedication to creating lingerie that flatters a diverse range of body types. She emphasized the importance of having a diverse design team and modeling roster, stating, 'I want to see it on every body.

' This philosophy underscores her belief that the brand should empower all women to feel confident and comfortable. Sweeney firmly stated that she would never release a product she wouldn't personally wear, highlighting her hands-on approach and genuine passion for the brand. The 'My First Rodeo' collection, featured in her Stagecoach outfit, exemplifies this commitment to both style and inclusivity.

The festival appearance and brand activations demonstrate Sweeney's successful transition from actress to entrepreneur, leveraging her platform to build a brand that resonates with a broad audience and prioritizes body positivity





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