Sydney Teacher Charged With Filming Female Students on School Grounds

A 61-year-old teacher from Sydney's Upper North Shore faces multiple charges after police discovered secret videos of female students on school property at a Wahroonga site.

Police in Sydney have charged a 61-year-old teacher from the Upper North Shore with serious offenses involving the non-consensual recording of female students. The allegations stem from an investigation triggered by reports of child abuse material found at the teacher's residence in Hornsby on Tuesday, November 18.

Discovery of Covert Recordings and Seizure of Evidence

Hornsby Police officers visited the teacher's home at approximately 12:00 pm following intelligence that suggested electronic devices on the property contained illicit material. Upon inspection, authorities allegedly discovered a USB drive containing covert footage of females in public places. Further digital analysis reportedly revealed similar conduct captured within a school environment.

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Officers initially spoke to the 61-year-old suspect at the residence. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for a medical assessment. Following this initial interaction, police returned to the Hornsby property to seize additional electronic devices for forensic examination. The analysis of these seized items allegedly confirmed that several recordings were made on the grounds of a school in Wahroonga, where the man is employed as a teacher.

Specific Charges and Legal Proceedings

After being discharged from the hospital, the teacher was arrested and formally charged with a total of seven counts. The charges include five counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent. Additionally, he faces one count of producing child abuse material and one count of possessing such material.

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The legal process has moved swiftly, with the court refusing bail for the accused. This decision ensures he remains in custody until his next scheduled appearance. He is set to appear at Hornsby Local Court on November 18 to address these serious allegations formally.

Institutional Response and Ongoing Investigation

The incident has drawn attention to safeguarding protocols within the education sector. The Daily Mail contacted the NSW Department of Education to request an official statement regarding the allegations and the teacher's current employment status. Authorities are treating the case with high severity due to the involvement of minors and the breach of trust associated with school grounds.

This case highlights the critical importance of monitoring digital devices and conduct within educational environments. Police continue to investigate the full extent of the footage and its distribution. Support services for victims of sexual abuse remain available through national hotlines for any affected individuals seeking assistance.