Sylvester Stallone Reveals End of Rivalry With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone explains how his decades-long box office battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger ended when the actor turned to politics in California. Read about their reconciliation.

Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that his intense professional rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger officially ended after decades of competition when the latter actor shifted his focus from Hollywood blockbusters to California politics. The 80-year-old actor disclosed these details while appearing on the podcast Rest Is Entertainment, noting that the conflict between the two action movie icons persisted for approximately 20 years.

Rivalry Ended When Schwarzenegger Pivoted To Politics

The Tulsa King star stated that the discord between the two stars was so severe that they could not even share a stage for presentations or speeches during periods when both were invested in the restaurant chain Planet Hollywood. Stallone emphasized that the feud was only resolved when Schwarzenegger, now 79, decided to leave the film industry to pursue a gubernatorial run in California in the early 2000s.

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Stallone recalled telling Schwarzenegger directly that the competition was over because his rival was no longer making movies. He explained that the realization hit him clearly when he encountered Schwarzenegger at a cigar shop, leading Stallone to express gratitude for the competitive fire that pushed him to greater heights in his own career.

Box Office Wars Drove Blockbuster Stakes Higher

Both actors were recognized as the top box office draws during the 1980s and 1990s, with Stallone achieving massive success through the Rocky and Rambo franchises. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger dominated with The Terminator franchise alongside hits like Predator and Commando. This antagonistic dynamic was driven by a desire to be the vanguard of the action film genre, creating a back-and-forth contest both on and off the screen.

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The competition forced both men to continually raise the stakes in their film productions. They attempted to one-up each other with larger-scale blockbuster films, occasionally baiting one another with projects they considered inferior. This contentious relationship elevated the genre, resulting in films that were bigger, louder, and featured higher body counts and superior locations.

Proposed John Hughes Film Never Materialized

The intensity of their rivalry was so profound that it prevented collaboration on a proposed film with the late filmmaker John Hughes. The project was designed to have both actors play neighbors, but the plan never came to fruition due to the heated nature of their relationship at the time. Stallone described the situation as very contentious, though he admitted he enjoyed the competitive tension that fueled their respective careers.

Stallone noted that the rivalry spurred both stars to fight harder to make the next action film more impactful than the previous one. This cycle of competition continued for years, with each actor motivated by the other's success to improve their own standing in the industry and deliver more spectacular cinematic experiences to global audiences.

Collaborations Follow Reconciliation And Truce

Since burying the hatchet, Stallone and Schwarzenegger have collaborated on several major motion pictures, demonstrating the end of their financial and professional hostility. Their joint projects include Expendables 2 in 2012, Escape Plan in 2013, and Expendables 3 in 2014. These successful partnerships highlight how the end of their rivalry transformed their relationship from competitors to cooperative colleagues.

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Stallone described the two as very much friends now, although he acknowledged that some competitive embers still remain. He remarked that their competitive nature is simply the nature of the beast, and he still enjoys the rivalry to a degree, but the financial competition is long gone. He concluded that it will never happen again to have two actors in the same genre going for it with such intensity on and off screen.

Legacy Of Action Movie Duopoly Remains Strong

The dynamic between these two actors defined an era of cinema where their mutual antagonism pushed the boundaries of action filmmaking. Even though they have moved past their direct competition, their respective legacies remain intertwined in the history of Hollywood. The period of their rivalry is remembered as a time when box office records were broken and action movies reached new levels of spectacle.

Although the Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Schwarzenegger for further comment on the story, the focus remains on Stallone's reflection of that era. The actor's candid admission provides a unique insight into how personal rivalries can drive artistic excellence and commercial success in the entertainment industry.