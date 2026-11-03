Symbolic Immortality Linked to Better Mental Health and Lower Addiction in Israeli Study

Hebrew University study of 2,912 adults links symbolic immortality to better mental health and lower addictive behaviors during wartime Israel in 2025.

A comprehensive new study conducted by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has revealed a significant connection between the psychological concept of symbolic immortality and improved mental health outcomes. The research, published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction, suggests that believing one will be remembered after death is associated with lower levels of problematic substance use and addictive behaviors. This finding offers a new perspective on how humans cope with uncertainty and mortality through the desire for lasting significance.

Symbolic Immortality and Mental Well-being

Dr. Uri Lifshin and Prof. Mario Mikulincer from the Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health and the Department of Psychology at the Hebrew University led this extensive investigation. The study examined nearly three thousand adults to understand what psychologists term symbolic immortality. This concept refers to the sense that a part of us will continue through relationships, accomplishments, identity, or legacy long after we are gone. Most people wonder at some point if their family will remember them or if something they created will continue to matter. The findings indicate that this deeply human desire may be directly connected to mental health stability.

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The research included 2,912 Israeli adults who completed surveys in February 2025. Participants with a stronger sense of symbolic immortality reported greater self-esteem and stronger social support systems. They also indicated having more meaning in life and more secure relationships with others. These individuals experienced fewer symptoms of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress. Additionally, they reported fewer sleep problems and fewer difficulties in regulating their emotions compared to those with a weaker sense of lasting significance.

Reduction in Addictive Behaviors

The pattern of positive outcomes extended significantly to addictive behaviors across various categories. A stronger belief that one would be remembered was associated with lower levels of problematic alcohol, cannabis, and prescription drug use. Furthermore, participants with this belief showed lower levels of problematic gambling, gaming, pornography use, and compulsive sexual behavior. The data also indicated lower levels of problematic social media use and general internet use among those who felt they had a lasting legacy.

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While the correlations between symbolic immortality and these reduced behaviors were generally modest to small, they were consistent across a broad range of mental health and addiction-related outcomes. The researchers noted that the feeling that our lives matter and will continue to matter to other people may be an important part of how we cope with uncertainty. This suggests that feeling connected to others, having meaning in life, and believing that something of us will remain may go hand in hand with better mental health.

Wartime Context and Demographic Factors

This study was conducted during an especially difficult period in Israeli history. Participants completed their surveys during the Swords of Iron war, a time of heightened stress and national crisis. The sample was designed to broadly reflect the adult Jewish population in Israel by gender, age, religiosity, and area of residence. Participants were asked whether they believed other people would remember them after they died, for example through their accomplishments or legacy. They also completed detailed measures of mental health, substance use, behavioral addictions, social support, self-esteem, and meaning in life.

Importantly, the researchers distinguished symbolic immortality from belief in an afterlife. While the two concepts were related, afterlife belief was closely tied to religiosity and belief in God. It was not consistently associated with better mental health in the same way that symbolic immortality was. Symbolic immortality remained associated with mental health and addiction measures even after accounting for belief in an afterlife and several demographic factors. At its core, the idea is simple: people may fare better when they feel that their lives have meaning beyond the present moment.

Interpretation and Future Research Directions

Psychologists have long argued that people cope with the awareness of mortality by building a sense of meaning, belonging, and continuity. Relationships, community, personal achievements, and identity can all contribute to the feeling that one's life extends beyond the individual. However, the researchers caution that the study does not prove that believing one will be remembered causes better mental health. The relationship could also work in the opposite direction, with poor mental health making it harder to feel connected, meaningful, or confident about one's legacy.

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The study was also conducted only in Israel and during wartime, so further research is needed in other populations and settings. Further experimental and longitudinal research will be needed to determine whether symbolic immortality itself plays a causal role in these mental health and addiction-related outcomes. Nevertheless, the findings suggest that mental health and addiction-related problems may be tied not only to biological, cognitive, or personality processes. They are also tied to the extent to which people feel they have established a sense of purpose, socio-cultural connection, and significance that can endure beyond their own death.