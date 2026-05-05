Syrian Refugee Accused of Rape After Bournemouth Beach Attack

A Syrian refugee is on trial in Bournemouth Crown Court accused of raping a young woman after offering her a ride home on his e-bike. The court heard details of the alleged attack, which took place at a beach toilet in July last year.

A 19-year-old woman was subjected to a horrific sexual assault after accepting a ride from Mohammed Abdullah , a Syrian refugee, on the evening of July 6th last year in Bournemouth , England.

The woman, having been out with a friend and subsequently walking alone along the promenade, found her phone battery depleted and approached a group of men, including Abdullah, for assistance with directions. Abdullah offered her a lift on his e-bike, but instead of taking her home, he diverted to a public toilet block. There, he allegedly forced her against a wall, sexually assaulted her, and ultimately raped her within a portable toilet cubicle.

Following the attack, Abdullah returned to his friends while the victim, deeply traumatized, sought help from members of the public, eventually contacting her mother and the police. The woman recounted feeling vulnerable and helpless during the ordeal, noting that she attempted to resist but feared escalating the situation with Abdullah and his companions. She described a sense of isolation and desperation as she walked, calling for help with no immediate response.

The prosecution, led by Mark Eldridge, presented evidence detailing the events leading up to and following the alleged assault. Witnesses testified to seeing Abdullah with the complainant shortly before the attack, and a couple even questioned his actions, expressing concern for her safety. The victim’s account, provided to police, revealed her growing apprehension as Abdullah steered away from her intended route and her attempts to attract attention during the assault, which went unheard.

She stated she felt 'quite drunk' but was still aware of what was happening and unable to protect herself. The court heard that the woman was taken to the hospital for medical examination and support. She described a feeling of being unable to fight back, believing that resistance might worsen the situation given the presence of Abdullah’s friends nearby. The victim’s testimony highlighted her fear and the overwhelming sense of vulnerability she experienced throughout the ordeal.

Abdullah, who arrived in the UK under the family reunion scheme in 2023 and has been granted permanent leave to remain, denies the charges of rape and sexual assault by penetration. He claims the sexual encounter was consensual, a claim vehemently disputed by the prosecution and the victim.

The trial is currently underway at Bournemouth Crown Court, with the prosecution presenting evidence to establish Abdullah’s guilt and the defense attempting to challenge the victim’s account and raise doubts about the alleged assault. The case has drawn significant attention, raising complex issues surrounding refugee status, sexual violence, and the responsibility of individuals within a community to intervene in potentially dangerous situations.

The outcome of the trial will have profound implications for both the victim and the accused, as well as potentially influencing public discourse on these sensitive topics. The court continues to hear evidence as the trial progresses, seeking to determine the truth behind this harrowing incident





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