T-bagging: The growing frustration of passengers over reserved train seats

Passengers are increasingly frustrated with 'T-bagging,' the practice of occupying reserved train seats without moving when asked. The debate has sparked discussions on etiquette, fairness, and the necessity of reserved seating, particularly for those with disabilities or medical needs.

A growing trend on trains has sparked debate among passengers, with many expressing frustration over a practice now dubbed 'T-bagging.

' This term, short for 'ticket baggers,' refers to individuals who deliberately occupy reserved seats on trains, often refusing to move even when other seats are available. The issue has gained significant attention, particularly after a TikTok video by Lydia Wilson, which amassed nearly 400,000 views, went viral.

In the video, Wilson condemned the behavior as 'so rude and not acceptable,' emphasizing that reserving a seat is free and that those who ignore reservations should not be surprised when asked to move. She urged passengers to respect the system, noting that she would not apologize for politely requesting someone to vacate her reserved seat. Samuel Ryan, a frequent traveler between London and Manchester, echoed these sentiments, describing T-baggers as 'entitled.

' He argued that if passengers want a guaranteed seat, they should reserve one themselves rather than inconveniencing others. Ryan also pointed out that while he would willingly give up his seat to someone in genuine need, such as an elderly, pregnant, or disabled person, he believes that respecting reservations is a matter of common courtesy. For Emily Pomroy-Smith, a 37-year-old business owner living with chronic pain and invisible disabilities, reserved seats are not just a convenience but a necessity.

She explained that traveling from Wiltshire to London on busy services would be 'incredibly stressful' if someone refused to move from her reserved seat, especially since she would not want to disclose her medical history to justify her need for a seat. Pomroy-Smith views T-bagging as 'disrespectful and in some cases, harmful,' questioning why passengers who pay the same or more for advance tickets should be forced to stand due to others' poor planning.

While many passengers have voiced their disapproval of T-bagging on social media, some defend the practice, arguing that train travel should operate on a first-come, first-served basis. One TikTok user, @sophiaauroraa, questioned the necessity of reserving seats, while others, like @bigforeheadahh1, criticized those who ask for reserved seats to be vacated, suggesting they simply find another available seat. Another user, @sabci, called for an end to the 'specific seat nonsense,' unless a table is needed for work.

Despite the differing opinions, the debate highlights the broader issue of etiquette and fairness in public transportation, where reserved seats are intended to provide certainty for those who plan ahead





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