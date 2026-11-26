University of Reading research using the DinoSAW machine proves Tyrannosaurus Rex used diagonal pulling with 14 newtons force, far less than 21.4 newtons for biting, to rip prey effectively.

New findings from the University of Reading suggest that Tyrannosaurus Rex and other theropod dinosaurs did not rely on straightforward vertical biting to consume their prey. Instead, researchers utilized a specialized machine named DinoSAW to demonstrate that these apex predators likely ripped flesh apart using powerful backward diagonal tugs. This method engaged both serrated edges of their curved teeth, offering a significantly more efficient feeding mechanism than previously assumed in popular media.

DinoSAW Testing Demonstrates Mechanical Efficiency

The study, led by palaeobiologist Dr Manabu Sakamoto, involved pushing replica theropod teeth into ballistics gel to mimic living tissue. Sensors recorded the precise forces required for two distinct motions: a vertical bite straight down and a diagonal pull backwards. The data revealed that the diagonal pull required an average peak force of 14 newtons, which is approximately one-third less than the 21.4 newtons needed for a vertical bite.

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Visual analysis using polarised light filmed the internal stress within the ballistics gel during these tests. Vertical biting created bright flashes of concentrated stress at the point of impact, whereas the diagonal pulling motion spread the stress more evenly across the material. This distribution of force indicates that the teeth acted like steak knives, with both cutting edges engaged as they followed the curvature of the tooth.

Biological Implications for Theropod Feeding

These mechanical advantages suggest that theropods such as T. Rex, Allosaurus, and Velociraptor utilized their powerful S-shaped neck muscles to tear chunks from carcasses rather than crunching down with their jaws. This behavior mirrors the feeding habits of modern birds of prey, which are living descendants of theropods. It also aligns with the behavior of Komodo dragons, the only living reptiles possessing similarly serrated teeth.

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Fossil evidence supports these mechanical findings, as bite marks on dinosaur bones often appear as grooves rather than puncture holes. These grooves indicate that teeth were dragged across the surface of the bone, consistent with the diagonal pulling motion identified in the laboratory tests. This contradicts earlier theories that suggested dinosaurs bit down first and then pulled back as a separate, secondary action.

Challenging Previous Evolutionary Theories

Dr Philip Anderson, a professor of evolution, ecology and behaviour at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and co-author of the study, emphasized the role of physics in understanding extinct animal behavior. He noted that while direct observation of extinct species is impossible, engineering methods allow scientists to investigate which feeding behaviors were most efficient and therefore most likely to have occurred in nature.

The new results challenge the notion that dinosaurs first bit down and then pulled, as this approach would waste energy. Instead, the diagonal pull likely drove both the initial puncture and the subsequent cut simultaneously. This efficient use of neck muscles and tooth structure provided a significant evolutionary advantage for large predatory dinosaurs.

Future Applications of the DinoSAW System

The research team plans to expand the use of the DinoSAW system to test other dental structures and feeding motions. Future experiments will include analyzing the cookie-cutter incisors of extinct sabre-toothed cats to further understand the mechanics of ancient carnivores. Writing in the journal Palaeontology, the authors argue that scientists modeling dinosaur skulls must now consider the direction of the bite, not just its raw strength.

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By shifting the focus from pure bite force to directional mechanics, this study provides a clearer picture of how these prehistoric giants hunted and consumed their food. The findings offer a more nuanced understanding of dinosaur biology, moving beyond Hollywood depictions to a scientifically grounded interpretation of their predatory lifestyle.