Northamptonshire Steelbacks will begin their T20 Blast title defence at Hampshire Hawks on 21 May 2027, with the ECB confirming a record 68 double-headers and no back-to-back matches.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks will begin the defence of their T20 Blast crown with a repeat of last season's final, travelling to Hampshire Hawks on Friday, 21 May.

Record Double-headers Mark 25th T20 Blast Season

It is one of nine back-to-back men's and women's matches happening across the opening weekend of the 2027 campaign as the competition celebrates its 25th edition. Every county will host at least one double-header next season with Glamorgan, Hampshire, Surrey and Yorkshire each staging a maximum of six at their home venues. Newly-rebranded Bristol Lions will be in action on opening night, with the men's side hosting Durham at the Seat Unique Stadium.

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The competition will run for eight weeks, with Men's Finals Day set to return to Edgbaston on Saturday, 17 July, while the Women's Finals Day will take place the following day at Trent Bridge. Next year's edition will include 68 double-headers across the men's and women's competitions - a record for the domestic game.

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There will also be an increase on matches played over the weekend, with 88% of next season's T20 Blast fixtures taking place on either a Friday, Sunday or Bank Holiday Monday. The group stage will end on Sunday, 11 July with a full programme of nine double-headers across the men's and women's competitions. The format of the men's groups will remain the same as last season with six sides split into three groups - north, central and south.

Each men's side will play 12 matches in the group stage - 10 home and away against counties in the same group and two against sides from outside their group. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have also confirmed no county will play matches on consecutive days in the competition next year.

ECB Highlights Fan-Friendly Calendar For Landmark Year

Neil Snowball, ECB managing director, competitions and major events, said: The 25th season of the T20 Blast is a landmark moment for the world's original professional T20 competition and a chance to celebrate its incredible history. We're excited to build on that heritage with a fixture schedule that gives fans more opportunities to attend and watch the T20 Blast at the times they prefer, while also creating a player-friendly calendar with no back-to-back matches.

The Vitality Blast Women's Competition (Tier 1) will feature Durham, Essex, Glamorgan, Hampshire Hawks, Lancashire Thunder, Nottinghamshire Outlaws, Somerset, Surrey, Warwickshire Bears and Yorkshire. Below Tier 1, the Vitality Blast Women's League 2 (Tier 2) will also form part of the expanded women's domestic structure next season.