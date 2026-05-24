Taggart: A Scottish Detective Drama Filmed in Glasgow

Taggart is a beloved Scottish detective drama that aired from 1985 to 2010. It follows a team of detectives based in Maryhill CID within Strathclyde Police, with numerous storylines unfolding across Greater Glasgow and Scotland. The show features gritty settings, intriguing characters, and sardonic humour.

Fans of crime dramas will love this cherished series that was filmed in Glasgow. Taggart is a Scottish detective programme created by Glenn Chandler. It debuted as the miniseries Killer in September 1983, before being commissioned as a full series that aired from 1985 to 2010.

The programme followed a team of detectives based initially in Maryhill CID within Strathclyde Police, although numerous storylines unfolded across different parts of Greater Glasgow and throughout Scotland. Operating from the fictional John Street police station, Scottish icon Mark McManus portrayed the titular character, Jim Taggart, until his death in 1994. The programme continued under the same title following the actor's death, establishing it as amongst the UK's most enduring television dramas.

The pilot episode introduced DI Jim Taggart, a 'tough and experienced' detective who had risen through the ranks. His initial partner was DS Peter Livingstone (Neil Duncan), reports Glasgow Live. Additional cast members included Iain Anders, James MacPherson, Blythe Duff, Colin McCredie, John Michie, Alex Norton, Robert Robertson, and Harriet Buchan. Filming took place predominantly in Glasgow and its surrounding metropolitan region, though the production occasionally travelled further afield to locations including Loch Lomond, Edinburgh, and the Scottish Highlands.

The drama's original opening sequence featured a sweeping view of Glasgow captured from Cathkin Braes' peak, south of the city. Later series incorporated footage of the University of Strathclyde and Livingstone Tower. All 27 seasons of Taggart are currently available to stream without charge on Channel 5. Boasting more than 100 episodes, this detective drama is the perfect weekend or evening entertainment.

The programme maintains its devoted following, with audiences consistently celebrating the performances and storylines on social media platforms.

'I've been working my way through the series, and, you know what, this may be not only my favourite cop series, it may be my favourite TV series full stop,' one viewer commented on IMDb. They continued: 'Why do I like it so much? I love the gritty cinéma vérité settings in Glasgow, the wonderful accents, the intriguing characters, the sardonic humour, the terrific music and theme song.

' Another remarked: 'As far as I'm concerned, Taggart is the best in the world,' while a third stated: 'If you want a gritty, sombre murder mystery with totally original ideas, Taggart is perfect for you. The episodes are sometimes brutal, but always gritty and tense. Vital viewing.

' A fourth audience member shared similar praise, noting: 'One of the best. In my opinion, the early years with Mark McManus were the best, the dark, gritty writing, coupled with the charisma of the original Detective are a winning combination. Better than Midsomer Murders for sure. ' Taggart is available to stream on Channel





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taggart Scottish Detective Drama Glasgow Filming Locations Cinéma Vérité Settings Wonderful Accents Intriguing Characters Sardonic Humour Gritty And Tense Episodes Vital Viewing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stunning Scottish restaurant owned by Sir Andy Murray and his wife Kim SearsOne visitor described it as 'absolutely perfect'.

Read more »

Dunfermline Manager Lennon Focused on Scottish Cup Glory, Warns Men Not to Dream but Stake RealityNeil Lennon, the Dunfermline manager, has warned his men to forget about Fife fairytales and focus on making sure Scottish Cup glory becomes reality.

Read more »

Dunfermline Athletic Fans Gather Across the Globe for Scottish Cup Final ShowdownOver the years, Dunfermline Athletic supporters have shown unwavering loyalty, going as far as travelling across the globe to watch their team participate in significant football events. With the Scottish Cup final approaching, fans from various countries are making the pilgrimage to Scotland, eager to witness their team's historic quest for a trophy that has eluded them since 1968.

Read more »

Stream 'Taggart' for Free on Channel 5: UK's Longest-Running TV DramaEmbark on a journey through 27 seasons of 'Taggart,' the UK's longest-running TV drama, now available for free on Channel 5. Discover the captivating storyline, memorable characters, and gritty Glasgow settings that have made this show a firm favourite among viewers.

Read more »