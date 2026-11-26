Viral footage and recent bites involving tourists at the Taj Mahal in Agra highlight a growing crisis. ASI and municipal authorities face pressure to manage the monkey population and ensure visitor safety.

Monkeys have overrun the grounds of the Taj Mahal, raising fears for tourists' safety after a string of attacks at one of India's most famous landmarks. Viral footage shows troops of the animals roaming the monument's grounds in Agra, where a large population is believed to live. The situation has intensified following multiple hospitalizations of international and domestic visitors bitten by the primates.

Recent Monkey Bites Harm Tourists

In September, an 83-year-old Brazilian visitor and a tourist from the Indian state of West Bengal were taken to hospital after being bitten in separate incidents at the monument. Both attacks happened at around 8am. The Brazilian visitor, identified as Anthony Penn, and the tourist from West Bengal received first aid at a dispensary near the Taj Mahal before being sent to the district hospital for further treatment.

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The two incidents followed a series of attacks on visitors, including a British tourist and a six-year-old boy, at several locations around the complex. On September 16, British tourist Suzanne Ann Barrett was bitten on the hand near the Royal Gate. She was given first aid before being sent to hospital. At the time, it was the fourth reported attack on a visitor in around 15 days.

Less than two weeks earlier, on September 3, a monkey attacked Delhi tourist Deepika Goyal from behind near the mosque, biting her hand. Staff from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Central Industrial Security Force took her to the dispensary, where she received first aid before being sent to hospital. These recent events underscore the frequency of encounters between the wild monkeys and the millions of annual visitors to the site.

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Historical Timeline of Incidents

Monkeys have overrun the grounds of the Taj Mahal, raising fears for tourists' safety after a string of attacks at one of India's most famous landmarks. Viral footage shows troops of the animals roaming the monument's grounds in Agra, where a large population is believed to live in and around the complex despite repeated efforts to drive them away. In another clip shared a few months earlier, monkeys were seen leaping into a fountain, splashing in the water and chasing one another.

On August 30, six-year-old Ayansh, from Haryana, was bitten on the hand near the Mehman Khana and taken to the district hospital. Mohammad Ali, who had travelled from Karnataka, was bitten on the leg near the western gate on August 12. He was given first aid before being sent to hospital. On July 26, South Korean tourist Kim Mihe was left with a bleeding hand after being bitten near the eastern gate.

She was treated at a primary health centre, where an ambulance was called to take her to hospital. When the ambulance was delayed, she was taken to hospital in a battery-operated car. The ASI subsequently wrote to the chief medical officer about ambulance arrangements at the Taj Mahal. This logistical failure highlighted the strain on local medical infrastructure during peak attack periods.

Authority Coordination and Future Measures

Authorities have repeatedly attempted to capture or drive away the animals. Agra Municipal Corporation is reportedly responsible for catching the monkeys, while the ASI oversees visitor safety and facilities inside the complex. The repeated attacks have raised questions about how the two bodies coordinate their response, as well as concerns over visitor safety and the international image of India's most famous tourist attraction.

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The coordination gap between the municipal body handling animal control and the heritage agency managing visitor experience remains a critical point of contention. With viral videos circulating globally, the pressure on Indian authorities to implement a unified and effective strategy has never been higher. Tourists are urged to remain vigilant and avoid interacting with the wildlife surrounding the white marble mausoleum.