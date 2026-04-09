Tajikistan National Convicted of Attempted Rape and Sexual Assault on Train

Abdulmanon Aliev, a 50-year-old Tajikistan national, has been found guilty of attempted rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on a train. The incident occurred on a train from Southend, Essex, to London. Aliev was arrested after a police manhunt and will be sentenced on June 17.

Abdulmanon Aliev, a 50-year-old Tajikistan national, has been convicted of attempted rape and sexual assault following an incident on a train traveling from Southend, Essex, to London . The harrowing event unfolded on June 16 last year, involving a 13-year-old girl who was targeted by Aliev. The court heard how Aliev initiated contact with the child using a translator app on his phone.

The girl, feeling uncomfortable, moved away, but Aliev persisted, following her and positioning himself in an aisle seat next to her, effectively trapping her by the window. He then proceeded to subject her to a prolonged sexual assault until the train arrived at London Fenchurch Street station, where she managed to escape. Following the assault, the traumatized girl boarded another train heading out of London, leaving Aliev behind. She reported the incident to members of the public, who found her in a distressed state, before the police were alerted. The police investigation, led by British Transport Police (BTP) detectives from its Major, Serious and Organised Crime (MSOC) team, culminated in Aliev's arrest. Aliev, who now resides in south London, faced trial at Inner London Crown Court. The jury found him guilty of two counts of assault by penetration, three counts of sexual assault, and attempted rape, reflecting the severity of his actions and the devastating impact on the victim. The verdict brings a measure of closure to the victim and her family, while highlighting the importance of swift and thorough investigations into such heinous crimes.\The investigation into the assault involved extensive efforts by the BTP, including a manhunt to locate Aliev. The search ended on June 27 when plain clothes officers spotted him in Peckham, South London, and promptly arrested him. Police footage captured the moment of his detention on a busy street. Further evidence was gathered during a search of his home, where the clothes he wore on the day of the offenses were seized. Charges were authorized the following day, underscoring the efficiency of the police response. Throughout the investigation, the victim and her family received support from specialist officers, emphasizing the focus on providing care and assistance to those affected by such traumatic experiences. The BTP's Detective Constable Elizabeth Cahill commended the victim's bravery and expressed gratitude for her willingness to cooperate with the investigation. The detective stated that the verdict would not have been possible without the victim's account and her unwavering support. The BTP's commitment to taking all sexual offense reports seriously and relentlessly pursuing offenders was also emphasized. Detective Cahill's statement underscored the dedication of law enforcement in protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.\The conviction of Aliev is a significant victory for the justice system and serves as a strong message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. The case also highlights the courage of the victim, who bravely came forward to report the assault and participated in the legal process. Her actions have not only brought Aliev to justice but have also potentially helped to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The swift and decisive actions of the BTP, including the arrest and thorough investigation, played a crucial role in securing the conviction. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and awareness in preventing such crimes, and the need for comprehensive support systems for victims. The upcoming sentencing on June 17 will determine the punishment Aliev will face for his egregious offenses. The case underscores the need for robust security measures on public transport to safeguard vulnerable individuals from potential predators, and the importance of fostering a culture of safety and support where victims feel empowered to come forward and report such crimes. The focus now shifts towards providing ongoing support to the victim and ensuring that she receives the necessary assistance to recover from this deeply traumatic experience. This case sends a clear message that such behavior is unacceptable, and those who perpetrate such acts will face severe consequences under the law





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Tajikistan National Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting a 13-Year-Old Girl on TrainAbdulmanon Aliev, a 50-year-old from Tajikistan, has been convicted of attempting to rape and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on a train journey from Southend, Essex, to London. The incident involved the use of a translator app and a sustained attack, leading to a police investigation and his subsequent arrest and conviction. The victim's bravery and the diligent efforts of the British Transport Police led to the guilty verdict.

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