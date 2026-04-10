Tajikistan National Convicted of Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl on Train

Abdulmanon Aliev, a 50-year-old man, has been found guilty of attempted rape and sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl on a train. The incident involved the use of a translator app, followed by a violent assault. British Transport Police led the investigation, resulting in his arrest and conviction.

Abdulmanon Aliev, a 50-year-old Tajikistan national, has been convicted of a series of heinous crimes against a 13-year-old girl. The offences occurred on a train journey from Southend, Essex, to London on June 16 of the previous year. The incident began when Aliev attempted to engage the child in conversation using a translator app. The girl, feeling uncomfortable, moved away, but Aliev persisted, following her and eventually cornering her in an aisle seat.

There, he subjected her to a prolonged and brutal sexual assault, which continued until the train reached London Fenchurch Street station. The child managed to escape at the station and boarded another train, leaving Aliev behind. Distressed and traumatized, she sought help from members of the public, who then alerted the authorities.\Following the report, a comprehensive investigation was launched by the British Transport Police (BTP), led by detectives from the Major, Serious and Organised Crime (MSOC) team. The investigation quickly identified Aliev as the perpetrator, and a manhunt ensued. Plainclothes officers eventually located and apprehended Aliev in Peckham, South London, on June 27. Dramatic police footage captured the moment of his arrest on a busy street. A search of his residence was conducted, during which officers seized the clothes he had been wearing on the day of the assault. The Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against Aliev the following day, paving the way for his trial at Inner London Crown Court. Throughout the investigation and legal proceedings, the victim and her family received dedicated support from specialist officers. The successful outcome of the case underscores the commitment of the BTP to investigating and prosecuting such serious crimes.\During the trial, the jury heard compelling evidence and ultimately found Aliev guilty of multiple charges related to the assault. The convictions included two counts of assault by penetration, three counts of sexual assault, and attempted rape. Detective Constable Elizabeth Cahill of the BTP expressed her profound condemnation of Aliev's actions, emphasizing the vulnerability of the victim and the severity of the assault. She also commended the bravery of the victim in reporting the crime and cooperating with the investigation, highlighting that the verdict would not have been possible without her courage. DC Cahill reiterated the BTP's unwavering commitment to taking all sexual offense reports extremely seriously and bringing perpetrators like Aliev to justice. Aliev is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17, and the court will decide on his punishment for the terrible crimes he committed





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Sexual Assault Attempted Rape Train Crime Child Abuse British Transport Police Conviction London Peckham Court Case

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