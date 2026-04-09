Tajikistan National Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting a 13-Year-Old Girl on Train

Abdulmanon Aliev, a 50-year-old from Tajikistan, has been convicted of attempting to rape and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on a train journey from Southend, Essex, to London. The incident involved the use of a translator app and a sustained attack, leading to a police investigation and his subsequent arrest and conviction. The victim's bravery and the diligent efforts of the British Transport Police led to the guilty verdict.

Abdulmanon Aliev, a 50-year-old Tajikistan national, has been convicted of a heinous crime: the attempted rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on a train journey. The incident occurred on June 16 last year, on a train traveling from Southend, Essex, to London. The details presented in court painted a disturbing picture of Aliev's predatory behavior and the victim's harrowing experience.

The trial at Inner London Crown Court concluded with the jury finding Aliev guilty of two counts of assault by penetration, three counts of sexual assault, and attempted rape, reflecting the severity and nature of his offenses. The investigation, spearheaded by British Transport Police (BTP) detectives from its Major, Serious and Organised Crime (MSOC) team, led to Aliev's apprehension and subsequent conviction, highlighting the importance of swift and thorough police work in such cases. The incident began when Aliev approached the young girl on the train, attempting to initiate conversation using a translator app on his phone. The victim, sensing discomfort, moved away to another seat. However, Aliev pursued her, sitting next to her and blocking her access to the aisle, effectively trapping her. It was then that the assault occurred, a prolonged and brutal attack that continued until the train reached London Fenchurch Street station, where the girl managed to escape. The incident underscores the vulnerability of individuals, particularly children, in public spaces and the potential dangers they can face from predatory individuals. The bravery of the victim in reporting the incident and supporting the investigation has been widely acknowledged, providing a critical turning point in securing justice. The meticulous investigation by the British Transport Police, including the use of surveillance footage and evidence gathered from Aliev's home, helped build a strong case against him. Detective Constable Elizabeth Cahill of the BTP emphasized the horrific nature of the crime, praising the victim's courage and reiterating the police's commitment to pursuing and bringing offenders to justice. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and reporting any suspicious behavior, especially in public transport settings. The sentence of Aliev will take place on June 17, representing the culmination of the legal proceedings and marking a critical step towards holding him accountable for his actions.\The investigation following the assault was a testament to the dedication of law enforcement in bringing the perpetrator to justice. After the attack, the girl, traumatized, managed to alert members of the public at the station. This led to the immediate involvement of the authorities. The manhunt, which commenced after the incident, was swiftly resolved. Plain-clothes officers identified and arrested Aliev in Peckham, South London, on June 27. The arrest, captured on police footage, marked a significant milestone in the case, enabling investigators to gather crucial evidence. Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at Aliev's residence, where the clothing he had been wearing on the day of the assault was seized. This provided critical forensic evidence, further strengthening the case against him. The swift and decisive actions taken by the police department demonstrate their commitment to the public's safety, and their resolve to protect the vulnerable. The officers’ response to the report and the resulting investigation showcase the seriousness with which authorities treat offenses against children.\The case highlights the vital role of victim support services and the positive impact such services have. Throughout the investigation, the victim and her family received invaluable support from specialist officers. This was critical in helping her navigate the complexities of the legal process and to aid in her recovery from the traumatic experience. This support includes emotional and psychological support, and guidance on legal proceedings, making a tangible difference in the victim's ability to cope with the aftermath of the assault and ultimately testify in court. It also underscores the importance of the police force working with specialist services to ensure that victims receive the care they need during the aftermath of serious incidents. Furthermore, the case highlighted the prevalence of predatory behaviour, which can occur in any public setting. It also points to the importance of proactive preventative measures, such as enhanced security on public transport, and public awareness campaigns about child safety. The justice system depends on the courage of victims and the tireless dedication of law enforcement agencies and victim support services. In a press statement, Detective Constable Elizabeth Cahill paid tribute to the victim’s strength and stated that this verdict would not have been possible without her account and her unwavering cooperation with investigators. The importance of the public playing their part in reporting crimes of this nature, and the bravery of the victim in coming forward, cannot be overstated





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