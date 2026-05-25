Take That Announce The Circus Tour Live: What You Need To Know

Take That are set to launch their next massive tour, The Circus Tour Live, which promises to deliver some truly spectacular set pieces. The tour will reimagines their 2009 Circus tour and will feature stops at various UK venues, including Southampton's St Mary's Stadium and London's Wembley Stadium.

Take That are just days away from launching their next massive tour, The Circus Tour Live , which promises to deliver some truly spectacular set pieces along with a stunning live performance of their greatest hits.

The tour will serve as a reimagining of their enormously popular Circus tour from 2009. The iconic British trio, made up of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, are set to hit the road starting from this coming Friday, May 29, 2026. The tour will also have a stop at London's Wembley Stadium ahead of schedule on June 6, 2026. ist to check ticket terms and conditions to confirm whether resale is prohibited, before buying





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Take That Circus Tour Live Gary Barlow Howard Donald Mark Owen Wembley Stadium Southampton St Mary's Stadium UK Tours 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lethal Legacy TrailerHere's everything you need to know.

Read more »

Thomas Tuchel's England Squad Dilemma: Culling Favorites, Concerns, and World Cup ImplicationsThe article explores the shocking omission of former England football favorites from Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad and delves into various implications, concerns, and the possibility of avoiding a similar circus surrounding his squad, inspired by the 20th anniversary of the WAG takeover.

Read more »

Holidays are changing, and this is what EES means for families this half termWhat you need to know if you're travelling with children during the school holidays

Read more »

Where to watch Marseille today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming gamesEverything you need to know about how to watch Marseille in Ligue 1 and all major competitions

Read more »

Avoid Dublin Airport's €140 drop-off charge before your summer holidayHere's everything you need to know to avoid being caught out before you head way

Read more »

Neighbour's tree growing into your garden? 4 experts explain your optionsThere are things you need to know about what you can (and should) do.

Read more »