Take That Announces Return of Record-Breaking Circus Live Tour for 2026

Take That confirms the return of their record-breaking Circus Live tour in 2026, with dates across the UK and Ireland. The original tour in 2009 broke records as the quickest-selling tour in history. The Script and Belinda Carlisle will support the band on the tour.

Take That , the iconic British boy band, have announced a highly anticipated return of their record-breaking Circus Live tour, set to bring the spectacle to stadiums across the UK and Ireland in the summer of 2026. This announcement, made on September 19th, has sent waves of excitement through the band's dedicated fanbase, who have been eagerly awaiting the revival of this groundbreaking show.

The original Circus Live tour, first staged in 2009, holds a special place in music history, having shattered records to become the quickest-selling tour in UK history. Over 600,000 tickets were snapped up in under five hours, a testament to the band's enduring popularity and the innovative nature of their live performances. The news has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, with fans expressing their delight and anticipation for the upcoming shows. The band's announcement also included a few words from the band members themselves. The band said 'The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come! 'We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!'.\The Circus Live tour, when it first debuted on June 5, 2009, was a revolutionary event in the world of live music. Take That's commitment to pushing the boundaries of live production was evident in the elaborate staging, theatrical elements, and immersive experience they created for their audience. The tour went on to set a new standard for concert productions, and it remains a highly regarded moment for the band and their fans. The return of the Circus Live tour is not only a celebration of the band's musical legacy but also a promise of a spectacular experience for both long-time fans and a new generation of music lovers. The band has continued to evolve and adapt, but the core appeal of Take That, their music, and their ability to put on an amazing show remains. The band, known for their stunning live shows, is determined to deliver a memorable experience for everyone. The band will be looking to build on the success of the previous show and create an even better experience for all the fans. The tour will not only feature the band's classic hits but will also offer something new, keeping the fans engaged and entertained throughout the show. \Adding to the excitement, The Script, who supported the band on the 2009 tour, will be returning as special guests for the 2026 shows. This collaboration promises a nostalgic experience for fans who attended the original tour, while also introducing The Script's music to a new audience. Furthermore, pop royalty Belinda Carlisle will be joining Take That as a supporting act for the UK dates. This is a great match as both acts have a devoted and diverse fanbase. The inclusion of such talented supporting acts will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for concertgoers. The tour schedule includes a series of dates across the UK and Ireland, with stops at major stadiums. The tickets for the tour go on sale at 9:30 AM on Friday, September 26th. Fans will be able to purchase tickets from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com, and www.takethat.com. The venues announced for the tour include Southampton St Mary’s Stadium, Coventry Building Society Arena (two dates), Sunderland Stadium of Light, Glasgow Hampden Park, Cardiff Principality Stadium, Manchester Etihad Stadium (two dates), London Stadium (two dates), and Dublin Aviva Stadium. With a diverse range of venues across the UK and Ireland, the band ensures that their fans from all parts of the regions will have an opportunity to experience the Circus Live tour





