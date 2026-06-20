Take That Bring the Circus to Manchester's Etihad Stadium

Take That's Circus Live tour is a breathtaking theatrical experience that brings the band's back catalogue of hits to life. The tour, which broke UK records in 2009, features incredible scale, over-the-top theatrics and a famous mechanical elephant. The now three-piece boyband - made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - rolled back the years and brought out their hits, including Greatest Day and Never Forget. The crowd was in high spirits after performances from American singer Belinda Carlisle and Irish pop rock band The Script.

Thousands of Take That fans were at Manchester's Etihad Stadium for the first of the band's three homecoming gigs. The Circus Live tour broke UK records back in 2009 as the fastest-selling tour in history.

More than one million fans got to see Britain's biggest boyband in the flesh after 600,000 tickets sold in less than five hours. The tour received rave reviews for its breathtaking theatricals, incredible scale and, of course, the famous mechanical elephant that was unlike anything ever seen before. The now three-piece boyband - made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - rolled back the years and brought out their back catalogue of hits.

The crowd was in high spirits after performances from American singer Belinda Carlisle and Irish pop rock band The Script. Take That were revealed from beneath a huge swarm of brightly coloured balloons to rapturous cheers. The familiar intro of Greatest Day played out into the stadium as blue confetti filled the air and a circus performer drifted into the sky onboard a balloon.

The huge walking elephant returned while performing The Garden, and the band took turns to ride around the stage on a unicycle. The over-the-top theatrics were out of this world, but there was something extra special happening in the stadium. Everywhere you looked there were mums and daughters sharing embraces, while groups of friends danced the night away. Never Forget was the stand out song of the evening for this exact reason.

Watching on as thousands of people joined in for the song's iconic clapping choreography was an unforgettable experience, and the reaction from the crowd suggests it won't be forgotten by many others either. There were also some tender moments between the band, including Howard and Mark walking with their arms around each other, while Gary followed closely behind, while performing Say It All. Gary also shared Howard's microphone during Patience, appearing to give each other a look of, 'Wow. ' It felt like they all genuinely wanted to be there





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Take That Circus Live Manchester's Etihad Stadium Gary Barlow Mark Owen Howard Donald

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