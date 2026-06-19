Take That Fans Shine in Circus-Themed Attire at Etihad Stadium as Tour Kicks Off

The first night of Take That's Circus Live 2026 tour at Etihad Stadium saw fans embracing the circus theme with creative outfits, including handmade pieces and iconic references to Gary Barlow's catchphrase.

The Etihad Stadium transformed into a vibrant circus arena as Take That kicked off their highly anticipated Circus Live 2026 tour. Fans flooded the venue hours before the first show, eager to soak up the electric atmosphere and secure prime spots near the stage.

Merchandise stalls saw massive queues, with attendees snapping up limited-edition items like the £50 elephant plushie that quickly became a coveted souvenir. The air buzzed with excitement as concertgoers, donned in elaborate circus-inspired outfits, turned the stadium into a kaleidoscope of colors, sparkles, and creative nods to the band's iconic 2009 tour. The fan dedication to the circus theme was nothing short of spectacular.

Among the standout attendees were Dawn and Maxine from Hull, who showcased handmade outfits that included a pair of circus-themed jeans that took 70 hours to create. Lindsay Jones, attending with her mother Laura, grandmother Susan Morgan, and friend Charlotte Fryer, represented three generations of first-time Take That concertgoers. She crafted sparkly bowler hats adorned with each family member's initials, perfectly blending personal touches with the ringmaster aesthetic.

Countless others sported bowler hats, pinstripes, and glittery accessories, while Gary Barlow's famous line from a past tour - 'This is my idea of a very nice day out' - appeared on T-shirts, hats, and even sewn onto jackets, serving as a shared inside joke among the crowd. The night's entertainment extended beyond Take That's headline set.

Support acts included 80s legend Belinda Carlisle, who performed nostalgic hits like 'Heaven is a Place on Earth' and 'Leave a Light On', warming up the crowd with her timeless pop anthems. Irish band The Script also joined the lineup, delivering a high-energy performance that got fans ready for their own arena tour later this year.

The combination of nostalgia and contemporary pop created a dynamic prelude to Take That's main show, which promises to be a visual and musical spectacle. As the sun set over Manchester, the stadium lights flickered on, casting a glow over the sea of fans dressed as clowns, ringmasters, and circus performers. The sense of community and shared joy was palpable, with strangers bonding over their handmade creations and favorite Take That memories.

From the elaborate costumes to the buzzing energy in the stands, the first night of Circus Live proved that Take That fans are as dedicated and creative as ever, ensuring this tour will be remembered as a highlight of the summer concert season





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Take That Circus Live Etihad Stadium Fan Fashion Concert

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