Take That's Manchester Circus Live homecoming dazzles with classic hits and new tracks

The trio celebrated their return to Etihad Stadium with a two‑hour set that mirrored the 2009 Circus tour, added fresh songs, and delivered a fireworks‑filled finale, while support acts Belinda Carlisle and The Script warmed up the crowd.

Take That delivered a night that fans will remember as the pinnacle of their recent Circus Live tour when they returned to Manchester for a spectacular homecoming at the Etihad Stadium on June 19.

The trio - Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow - took the stage at 8:30 p.m. and unfolded a two‑hour performance that faithfully reproduced the setlist from the original 2009 Circus concerts while sprinkling in a few fresh moments to signal the evolution of the group. The evening opened with the soaring anthem Greatest Day, its bright brass fanfare accompanied by a massive balloon that lifted the three vocalists onto the arena floor.

From there the show marched through a string of career‑spanning hits, including iconic numbers such as Back for Good, Never Forget and the thunder‑clap of Relight My Fire, which closed the main set beneath a cascade of fireworks and a towering ringmaster figure voiced by pop‑idol alum Zoe Birkett. After a brief intermission the trio returned for an encore that featured Hold Up A Light, culminating in the uplifting anthem Rule The World as the stadium's sky lit up with a final fireworks display.

Throughout the performance the band honoured the legacy of the initial Circus tour while subtly adjusting the programme to reflect their current three‑member line‑up. Notably absent were tracks that highlighted former member Jason Orange, such as his solo rendition of Wooden Boat and the shared‑lead vocal song How Did It Come To This, both of which were staples of the 2009 show.

In their place, Take That introduced newer material, most prominently the fresh single You're a Superstar, which was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd. The classic ballad Babe also made an appearance, adding a touch of tenderness to the otherwise high‑energy set.

The visual spectacle of the night was heightened by the return of the iconic circus‑themed elements that characterised the original tour: a colossal inflatable elephant roamed the stadium, set to the driving beat of The Garden, while elaborate lighting rigs and pyrotechnics transformed the arena into a big‑top wonderland. Supporting acts Belinda Carlisle and The Script warmed the audience earlier in the evening, each delivering concise setlists that complemented Take That's celebratory mood.

Carlisle's timeless pop sensibilities and The Script's anthemic rock provided a varied musical backdrop before the main event. The Manchester gig marked the first of three back‑to‑back shows on this leg of Circus Live, and critics have already declared it a triumph, noting that the refreshed production feels even more polished than the original run more than a decade ago.

Fans left the stadium buzzing about the seamless blend of nostalgia and novelty, praising the band's ability to honor their past while confidently stepping forward as a trio. The success of the Manchester homecoming suggests that Take That's Circus Live tour will continue to resonate with audiences across the UK, reinforcing the group's status as one of Britain's most enduring pop acts





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