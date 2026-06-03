Take That's The Circus Live Tour 2026: Full Guide to Coventry Building Society Arena Shows

A comprehensive guide to Take That's 2026 revival of The Circus Live Tour, covering the Southampton kickoff, the three-night Coventry stand, support acts, venue logistics, food and drink options, security rules, and travel advice.

Take That , the iconic British pop group, is roaring back into action with a triumphant revival of their acclaimed The Circus Live Tour , now rebranded for 2026.

The tour, featuring Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, has kicked off with a dazzling performance in Southampton, promising a spectacle that blends nostalgia with breathtaking production. Fans at the opening night were treated to a show that remained faithful to the original's beloved format, complete with a menagerie of theatrical elements including acrobats, marching bands, fire, rain, and glitter bombs, culminating in the awe-inspiring arrival of a massive animatronic elephant.

The setlist echoed this dual focus on classic hits and new material, opening with Greatest Day and featuring the elephant's entrance soundtracked by The Garden. Among the new additions that delighted the crowd were the fresh track You're a Superstar and a surprise return for Babe, a nod to their deeper catalogue. Mark Owen reflected on the decision to largely preserve the show's integrity, explaining that while they initially toyed with minor changes, they realized the original's magic was untouchable.

The experience, he noted, is immersive for both first-time and returning audiences, with even the band members marveling at the scale of the production. Following the Southampton engagement, the tour continues with a three-night stay at Coventry Building Society Arena on June 4, 5, and 6. Detailed logistical information has been released to ensure smooth entry for attendees.

For the Thursday and Friday shows, the East Stand outdoor village and Exhibition Hall open at 4pm, while the Stadium Bowl opens at 5pm. On Saturday, June 6, these areas open earlier at 3pm. Last entry is at 9:30pm, with entertainment commencing from 6:30pm and the show scheduled to conclude around 10:30pm. Organisers explicitly prohibit overnight queuing or camping and urge fans to arrive closer to the stated door times to manage crowds efficiently.

Ticket holders must use their designated gate for entry, as others will not be permitted. Stage times specific to Coventry are yet to be confirmed; fans are advised to refer to the Southampton timetable as a provisional guide but should enter the stadium promptly as timings may shift.

The support acts for the Coventry dates are The Script, the Irish pop-rock band who also supported the original 2009 Circus tour, and Belinda Carlisle, former lead vocalist of The Go-Go's, renowned for hits like Leave a Light On and Heaven Is a Place on Earth. Culinary options at the venue range from classic British fish and chips to loaded burgers, tacos, hot dogs, and hearty curries. Beverages include draught lager, cider, stout, cocktails, and spirit mixers.

A quiet, respectful memorial garden is available in the north-east corner for supporters' families and friends, where eating, drinking, and littering are prohibited. Coventry Building Society Arena operates as a cashless site, accepting only card or contactless payments, though free tap water is available from concourse kiosks. Security protocols are stringent: all entrants and their bags will be searched, with handheld metal detectors used during screening. Prohibited items include party poppers, air horns, and external alcohol.

Any sealed bottles brought to the venue will be inspected; guests may be asked to open them and take a sip. For those traveling to the arena, a dedicated shuttle bus service runs between Coventry Train Station and the Arena (with a stop at Arena Shopping Park). The service starts at 2pm on concert nights, runs every 30 minutes in both directions, and costs £5 each way.

Comprehensive travel guidance covering train, bus, car, and walking routes is provided on the stadium's website to assist attendees from outside Coventry. The tour's other major stops include three dates at London's 80,000-capacity London Stadium, underscoring the scale of this revival. Overall, The Circus Live Tour 2026 promises a meticulously produced, emotionally resonant night out that balances the timeless appeal of Take That's greatest songs with innovative stagecraft, all underpinned by clear logistical planning to maximise fan enjoyment





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Take That The Circus Live Tour Coventry Building Society Arena Gary Barlow Mark Owen Howard Donald Concert Guide Support Acts The Script Belinda Carlisle Venue Information Tour Dates

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