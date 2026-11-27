A joint investigation reveals Taliban officials in Balkh province mandate healthcare workers refer to women as 'granny' or 'goat'. This erasure of identity aligns with a new penal code that institutionalizes caste-based discrimination and legalizes domestic abuse.

A joint investigation conducted by Zan News and The Guardian has uncovered a systematic effort by the Taliban regime to erase female identity in Afghanistan. Healthcare professionals operating within the Balkh province have received explicit instructions to stop using women's given names in medical records and prescriptions.

Instead of individual identifiers, doctors and nurses are now mandated to refer to female patients using derogatory terms such as 'bibi,' which translates to 'granny.' This directive applies strictly to official medical documentation, forcing women to be stripped of their personal names even in critical healthcare settings.

Also read Taliban strips Afghan women of their names, replacing them with 'granny or goat'

Systematic Erasure of Female Identity

Lalah Osmany, an Afghan activist currently residing in Germany, reported that this dehumanization extends beyond medical facilities. Taliban officials are frequently referring to women as livestock, specifically using terms like 'goats' and 'cows' in daily interactions.

Furthermore, official state documents often omit women's names entirely, listing them solely in relation to male relatives. Women are officially categorized merely as the 'wife' or 'daughter' of a husband or father, denying them any independent legal or social identity within the state bureaucracy.

Across various regions in Afghanistan, the public display or utterance of a woman's name is considered a severe affront to family honor. This cultural enforcement means that women are frequently excluded from tombstones and public records, reinforcing their status as property rather than individuals.

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Legal Framework Enforces Caste and Gender Hierarchy

This institutional erasure is codified in a 90-page penal code signed by Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Supreme Leader of the Taliban. The document explicitly divides Afghan society into four distinct social strata: religious scholars, known as ulama; the elite, or ashraf; the middle class; and the lower class.

Article 9 of this penal code establishes a rigid caste system that categorizes individuals as either 'free' or 'slaves.' Women are explicitly placed on the same legal level as slaves within this hierarchy, subjecting them to a status of permanent subjugation and lack of rights.

The code further legitimizes violence by stating that 'slave masters,' typically husbands, are permitted to issue physical punishments to their wives or subordinates. This legal sanction transforms domestic abuse from a crime into a recognized tool of household management under Taliban rule.

Disproportionate Punishments and Barriers to Justice

The penal code outlines vastly different consequences for offenses based on social standing. Religious scholars or members of the elite who commit crimes face minimal repercussions, limited to verbal advice or a simple court summons. This exemption highlights the regime's preference for protecting its power base.

In contrast, members of the middle class face imprisonment for similar offenses, while those categorized as 'lower class' are subject to both corporal punishment and incarceration. The system is designed to maintain social order through fear and severe physical penalty for the disadvantaged.

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Article 32 creates an impossible barrier for women seeking justice. While a husband may be sentenced to fifteen days in prison for beating a wife, the woman must prove severe injury, such as a wound or bruising, before a judge.

However, this legal requirement contradicts mandatory dress codes. Women are required to remain fully covered at all times, even in temperatures reaching 50°C. Proving physical injuries while maintaining this strict concealment is nearly impossible, and victims must also be accompanied by a male chaperone, often the abuser himself.

Child Marriage and Humanitarian Crisis

In May, the Taliban formalized child marriage through a new family law regulation titled 'Principles of Separation Between Spouses.' This 31-article document provides legal guidelines for dissolving marriages under numerous religious conditions, including child marriage and forced separation.

Article 5 of this regulation states that marriages arranged by relatives other than the father or grandfather are legally valid if the spouse is socially compatible and the dowry is appropriate. A 'virgin girl's' silence is interpreted as consent to marriage, a standard not applied to men or previously married women.

Girls are barred from continuing their education after the sixth grade, trapping them in a cycle of dependency. This lack of economic opportunity has exacerbated a severe humanitarian crisis, with poverty driving fathers to sell their young daughters to older men.

The practice of selling daughters for financial gain has become a normalized survival strategy for families struggling to afford basic food. This economic desperation, combined with legal frameworks that permit child marriage and domestic abuse, has left women and girls with no legal recourse or protection under the current Taliban regime.