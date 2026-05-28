Tall Ships to Sail into Liverpool as Part of Special Expedition

The Spirit of Falmouth and Pellew are expected to arrive at the Canning Half Tide Dock at midday and will stay for three days of activities to engage local communities in the city. The tall ships are crewed by a rotating team of 70 wounded, injured and sick (WIS) veterans and serving personnel. They are sailing 2000 miles around the UK carrying the Invictus Games Flag to 23 ports as a way to engage veterans and celebrate the countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 event.

Two traditionally rigged tall ships will sail into Liverpool tomorrow as part of a special expedition. The Spirit of Falmouth and Pellew are expected to arrive at the Canning Half Tide Dock at midday and will stay for three days of activities to engage local communities in the city.

The Spirit of Falmouth was formerly named the Spirit of Merseyside because she was built by young unemployed people from Liverpool 41 years ago, making her a much loved part of Merseyside maritime history. As part of the Full Circle Expedition, the tall ships are crewed by a rotating team of 70 wounded, injured and sick (WIS) veterans and serving personnel.

They are sailing 2000 miles around the UK carrying the Invictus Games Flag to 23 ports as a way to engage veterans and celebrate the countdown to the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 event. Founded by Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is an international adaptive sporting event that uses competitive sport to support the recovery and rehabilitation of WIS service personnel and veterans, bringing together nations from around the world to share their journeys of resilience.

When the crew docks in Liverpool, the Invictus Flag will be handed over to the City of Liverpool and raised to honour the crew, local veterans and all of those competing at the Invictus Games. Coordinated by local veteran sailing charity Turn to Starboard and delivered in partnership with Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, the voyage is aiming to raise £300,000 so the charity can purchase a second tall ship to support more veterans facing PTSD, physical injury, isolation and a loss of confidence.

Paul Miller, Army veteran and skipper of Spirit of Falmouth, said: Being part of this expedition fills me with real pride. It has reminded me how far I've come in my own recovery and how much further we can all go together. Sailing the Invictus Games Flag around the UK is deeply meaningful. It represents courage, determination and community - values that we must hold on to after military service ends.

Taking the Invictus Flag on this journey feels especially meaningful. It carries the hopes of so many people rebuilding their lives through courage and community. Seeing Turn to Starboard and the Invictus Games come together in this way is powerful - every mile we sail, and every donation raised, helps build resilience and support the veteran community.

The Full Circle set sail from Falmouth on March 17 and will travel around the UK, stopping at 22 ports in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, before returning to Falmouth on June 11. The journey is divided into five legs from Falmouth to Chatham, Chatham to Edinburgh, Edinburgh to Oban, Oban to Liverpool, and Liverpool back to Falmouth, with a crew changeover for each one.

Sally Terry, CEO of Turn to Starboard said: This expedition brings together two organisations committed to empowering veterans through challenge, camaraderie and community, each united in the belief that adventure can be truly transformative. While Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 harnesses the spirit of sport to inspire recovery and rehabilitation, Turn to Starboard draws on the unique challenges of life at sea to rebuild confidence, restore purpose and help veterans navigate life with intention and fulfilment.

More than a voyage, this expedition is a powerful story of courage, service and renewal, showing how adventure and the sea can heal, inspire and bring people together. We can't wait to bring this inspiring message to Liverpool to reach more veterans and highlight their challenges and remarkable achievements.

Captain Lee Hazard RN, director of special projects, Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 said: With the Invictus Games Flag onboard, these remarkable veterans led by Turn to Starboard will utilise their military skills to sail with purpose and skill. Full Circle shows that recovery doesn't only happen on the field of play - it happens through challenge, connection and community.

As we build towards Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, the Full Circle Expedition is helping the nation see the strength and resilience of those who serve today and those who have served before them





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Liverpool Tall Ships Full Circle Expedition Invictus Games Veterans PTSD Rehabilitation Community Resilience Adventure Challenge Camaraderie Empowerment Recovery Rehabilitation Invictus Games Birmingham 2027

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