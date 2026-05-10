Tammy Hembrow opens up about emotional toll of split and romance with Bailey Smith

Fitness mogul Tammy Hembrow has revealed the devastating emotional toll of her split from husband Matt Zukowski, including severe panic attacks. She also addressed her short-lived fling with AFL star Bailey Smith and the relentless criticism she faces as a working mother.

Have YOU got a story? Email Tammy Hembrow has lifted the lid on the devastating emotional toll of her split from husband Matt Zukowski — revealing she suffered severe panic attacks after their marriage collapsed.

The fitness mogul, 32, spoke candidly about publicly navigating heartbreak in a revealing new interview with Stellar, where she also addressed the frenzy surrounding a rumoured romance with AFL star Bailey Smith. And while the mother-of-three admitted she hasn't always made 'the best relationship choices', she insisted she refuses to apologise for moving on with life.

'I'm growing, learning, living, making mistakes and starting again. I probably will make more mistakes, that's life,' Tammy said.

'Women are expected to be perfect — and nobody's perfect. ' The social media star — who boasts a staggering 16 million Instagram followers — revealed the breakdown of her marriage triggered one of the darkest periods of her life. Tammy Hembrow has lifted the lid on the devastating emotional toll of her split from husband Matt Zukowski — revealing she suffered panic attack





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tammy Hembrow Matt Zukowski Bailey Smith Panic Attacks Emotional Toll Split Romance Working Mother Criticism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawsuit Against Will Smith Over Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination Dismissed by LA CourtA Los Angeles judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph against actor Will Smith, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination from Smith's 2025 tour. The judge ruled that Joseph failed to provide sufficient evidence of severe or pervasive misconduct, highlighting the legal challenges in proving workplace harassment claims.

Read more »

Middlesbrough plot move to sign Huddersfield sensation Jay Smith-SwayThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Coronation Street's Michael actor has dated co-star beforeRyan Russell has played Michael Bailey in Coronation Street since 2019 - but who is his famous ex?

Read more »

Rogue roofer scammed Preston pensioner out of thousands for ‘worthless’ repairsScott Smith targeted the 82-year-old after he searched online for help following storm damage to his roof

Read more »