Tammy Hembrow's New Romance: Fitness Influencer Spotted with Model Grayson Te Moana at Australian Fashion Week

Tammy Hembrow, a 32-year-old fitness influencer, has been proudly showing off her new romance at Australian Fashion Week. She has been spotted with model Grayson Te Moana, 23, on her arm at every major event on the calendar the past few days. The couple made a very glamorous appearance at the Mariam Seddiq runway on Wednesday night.

Tammy Hembrow has been proudly showing off her new romance at Australian Fashion Week . The 32-year-old fitness influencer has had model Grayson Te Moana, 23, on her arm at every major event on the calendar the past few days.

The couple made a very glamorous appearance at the Mariam Seddiq runway on Wednesday night. Tammy commanded attention in a white gown with a cut-out at the midriff and a very daring thigh-high split. The dress featured a high neckline and a floral embellishment at the shoulder, and she paired the draped frock with a pair of matching heels. Grayson bared his chest as he went shirtless under a black blazer, which he paired with loose-fit trousers.

Tammy has enjoyed several high-profile romances over the past years and currently shows no signs of slowing things down with her new boyfriend. The glamorous influencer was first spotted locking lips with her much younger boyfriend as the pair soaked up the sun on the Gold Coast in March, shortly after they publicly confirmed their relationship. The new relationship comes as Tammy's ex-fling Bailey Smith, 25, appears to have found himself another love.

Tammy and Bailey had a short-lived interstate fling last August, with the footy star jetting out to the Gold Coast to spend time with the influencer. She had only just recently split from her ex-husband, Matt Zukowski, at the time. The couple-dressing pair donned matching suits. The model also sat alongside his social media star girlfriend front row at the Carla Zampatti runway on Monday night.

Tammy has been very open with her new romance, but her influencer sister Emilee has slammed her for oversharing her relationship milestones. Emilee, 34, recently appeared in a TikTok clip with their father Mark, in which she cheekily took aim at her sister's outspoken nature when it came to personal matters.

'Tammy's the opposite to me. She shares her whole relationship online like the day she meets someone, and I am like, why?

' Emilee began. 'What's the point of it? I feel like I'm the smart one out of the sisters!





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tammy Hembrow Fitness Influencer New Romance Model Grayson Te Moana Australian Fashion Week Mariam Seddiq Runway Farage Show Gold Coast Sydney Wuthering Heights Bailey Smith Matt Zukowski Emilee Tiktok Mark Emilee Hembrow Relationship Milestones Oversharing

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