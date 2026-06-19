Tammy Hembrow Wears 'I Love My Hot Younger Boyfriend' Tee to Sydney Airport Amid Relationship Backlash

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow made a defiant statement at Sydney Airport, wearing a cropped tee that read 'I love my hot younger boyfriend' to address critics. The 32-year-old was picked up by her 23-year-old boyfriend, model Grayson Te Moana, following his recent social media defense of their age-gap romance. The couple's public displays of affection and Hembrow's oversharing have sparked debate, including criticism from her sister Emilee.

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow , 32, made a bold statement upon her arrival at Sydney Airport on Thursday, directly addressing her critics with a cheeky slogan T-shirt.

She was greeted by her significantly younger boyfriend, model Grayson Te Moana, 23, who was there to pick her up. Hembrow, sporting a wide smile and carrying a bouquet of flowers, wore a cropped top emblazoned with the message 'I love my hot younger boyfriend', a clear and playful retort to those who have scrutinized their age-gap romance.

Her outfit was completed with sweatpants, comfortable winter boots, and she carried multiple bags while wearing a single headphones earphone, embodying a casual yet intentional style. Throughout the encounter, she was observed exchanging adoring glances at Te Moana, who was efficiently handling her coat and a designer suitcase, playing the part of the doting partner.

Te Moana's own attire consisted of baggy jeans, a navy coat layered over a matching T-shirt, boots, and a white beanie, with a cross necklace finishing his look. This public appearance follows a recent social media defense of their relationship by Te Moana. Last month, he shared a series of intimate, moody black-and-white selfies featuring the couple cuddled together. The caption, 'You wouldn't get it,' was interpreted as a direct response to the online backlash they have faced.

Hembrow swiftly replied to his post with 'Just love you,' accompanied by a crossed fingers and red heart emoji. Their supporters also rallied in the comments, with one fan writing, 'Why y'all so hurt? Leave them alone and let them love each other.

' The couple has increasingly made their relationship a public spectacle. Hembrow proudly showcased Te Moana during Australian Fashion Week in May, and they were first seen publicly sharing a kiss in March following their official confirmation. Their romance was formally 'hard-launched' at the Sydney premiere of 'Wuthering Heights' in February.

However, this openness has drawn criticism from within Hembrow's own family. Her sister, influencer Emilee Hembrow, 34, publicly mocked her sister's propensity to overshare relationship details. In a recent TikTok video with their father Mark, Emilee stated, 'Tammy's the opposite to me. She shares her whole relationship online like the day she meets someone, and I am like, why?

What's the point of it? I feel like I'm the smart one out of the sisters!

' Despite the familial jabs and ongoing public commentary, Tammy Hembrow appears unbothered, using her fashion and public displays of affection as tools to assert her happiness and silence her detractors, while reports suggest the couple are even considering moving in together





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