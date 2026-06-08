Tamzin Outhwaite Reflects on Mel’s Death and New West End Role

The former EastEnders star discusses why her character cannot return, jokingly suggests an evil twin, and shares excitement for her upcoming role in Abigail’s Party.

Tamzin Outhwaite , best known for her portrayal of Mel Owen on the long-running BBC soap EastEnders, recently appeared on the daytime show Lorraine to discuss her time on the show and her current projects.

When asked the perennial question that all former soap stars face, whether she would ever return to Albert Square, Tamzin was candid about the impossibility of a comeback for her character. She stated that she does not think Mel can come back because viewers witnessed the character’s body in a bag with the zip pulled over her face, making a return highly unlikely.

While other soaps like Hollyoaks have bent the rules by resurrecting characters from body bags, such as the villainous Cindy Cunningham who survived with the help of corrupt officials, EastEnders has generally adhered to more final conclusions. Tamzin jokingly suggested that perhaps Mel could have an evil twin, or even just a nicer twin, or a mentally stable twin, which would be good.

This lighthearted comment highlights the creative lengths to which writers might go to bring back a beloved character, though Tamzin acknowledges that such a scenario is purely speculative. Tamzin then turned her attention to her upcoming stage role in Mike Leigh’s classic play, Abigail’s Party, which is set to premiere in the West End. She will be starring alongside Omar Malik, another soap alum known for his role as Shaq Qureshi in Hollyoaks.

Describing the production, Tamzin called it excruciating but wonderful, and a state of the nation play that reflects societal norms and tensions. She praised Mike Leigh as a brilliant writer, and described her character as grotesque and despicable. Tamzin likened her character’s approach to interacting with others to picking the legs off a spider with a smile on her face, all under the guise of manners.

This vivid imagery underscores the darkly comedic and uncomfortable nature of the play, which explores class dynamics and social pretensions. Tamzin expressed enthusiasm for bringing this complex character to life on stage, promising a performance that will captivate audiences. The play’s relevance to current times and its sharp critique of middle-class mores make it a timely addition to the West End season.

Reflecting on her departure from EastEnders, Tamzin admitted that she was initially quite devastated when Mel was killed off, as she grieved the character who had been a significant part of her life for years. However, over time, her perspective has shifted. She now feels happy that there is no possibility of returning to the role because it allows her to take more risks in her career without the comfort of a safety net.

Before, she had considered the idea of coming back as an older character with history in the square, which made her quite sad at the time. Now, she is actually really happy about the finality of Mel’s death. This evolution in her feelings reflects a common trajectory among actors who eventually find closure and move on to new opportunities. Tamzin’s current involvement in Abigail’s Party demonstrates her versatility and willingness to tackle challenging roles outside the soap genre.

Her honesty about mourning a character and then finding peace with the end of that era offers insight into the emotional journey of actors in long-running series. As a loyal reader of Metro Soaps, staying updated with such interviews and news ensures that fans never miss a beat in the ever-evolving landscape of television drama





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