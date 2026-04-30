Tan France Stuns Fans with Dramatic Hair Transformation for Upcoming Role

Queer Eye's Tan France debuted a surprising new look, ditching his signature silver hair for a darker style. The reality TV star explained that the change was for an upcoming role and reassured fans that he would return to his natural color soon. France also shared insights into his family life and upcoming projects.

Tan France , the renowned fashion expert from Queer Eye , stunned fans on Wednesday with a dramatic hair transformation . The 43-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share a reel showcasing his new look, which featured freshly dyed black hair styled neatly to the side.

In the caption, he playfully dismissed any speculation about a midlife crisis, writing, 'NOT mid-life crisis hair!

' In the video, France explained that the change was for an upcoming role and assured viewers that he would revert to his natural silver hair once filming wraps. 'Don't freak out,' he began, addressing the shock on his followers' faces. 'I know my hair's dark. It's fine.

Well, no, it's not. I know it's very weird to see me with dark hair. It's weird to see myself with dark hair.

' France admitted that he wasn't initially planning to share the transformation but felt compelled to after receiving confused reactions from people he encountered. 'I wasn't going to share this at all, but I've been out twice in the last couple of days, and people are very confused,' he said. 'So I just need to make it clear, this is not a midlife crisis.

' The star also expressed his disdain for the dyed look, stating, 'I hate dark hair on me. I love my silver hair. I love my grays. I'm not ashamed of them whatsoever.

I'm really proud of my grays.

' He concluded by reassuring fans that he would return to his natural color in the next month or two. France is currently filming the holiday comedy Clashing Through the Snow, alongside Christopher Briney and Julia Fox. The film, inspired by the classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles, follows two coworkers on a cross-country road trip. Fans and celebrities alike flocked to the comments section to react to his new look.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid joked, 'Hahahahaha Tannyyyy this is u in a parallel universe,' accompanied by laughing emojis. France, known for his signature silver hairstyle and impeccable fashion sense, has been expanding his career beyond Queer Eye. Since leaving the show, which has faced criticism for its behind-the-scenes dynamics, he has taken on minor acting and voiceover roles, including a guest appearance in the series Deli Boys. Off-screen, France has been focusing on his family life.

He shares two sons, Ismail and Isaac, with his husband, Rob France. The couple welcomed Ismail via surrogate in July 2021 and expanded their family with the arrival of Isaac in May 2023. They currently reside in Salt Lake City, Utah, where they are raising their young children





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