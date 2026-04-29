Tang Wei Confirms Unplanned Second Pregnancy Amid Hollywood Career High

Chinese actress Tang Wei reveals she is expecting her second child, calling the pregnancy a 'big surprise.' The announcement comes as she prepares for a major role in Park Chan-wook's upcoming Hollywood thriller, *The Brigands of Rattlecreek*.

Chinese actress Tang Wei has confirmed she is expecting her second child, revealing the pregnancy was unplanned. The 46-year-old star shared the news on Instagram after speculation arose from fans and media outlets following her appearance at a Burberry event in a loose black babydoll dress and trench coat, which did little to conceal her growing baby bump.

'It is a big surprise, and I am very happy,' Wei wrote. 'Everyone is really excited about it. ' This will be her second child with her director husband, Kim Tae-yong, after the birth of their daughter Summer in 2016. Fans were quick to notice the baby bump, leading to widespread speculation before Wei officially confirmed the news.

The announcement comes at an exciting time for the actress, who recently secured a major role in South Korean director Park Chan-wook's upcoming Hollywood thriller, *The Brigands of Rattlecreek*. The film, which also stars Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler, and Pedro Pascal, explores themes of violence, family, and memory. Wei previously collaborated with Chan-wook in *Decision to Leave* (2022), which earned an Academy Award nomination.

Her Hollywood career also includes a role alongside Chris Hemsworth in Michael Mann's *Blackhat* (2015). Tang Wei rose to international fame with her breakout role in Ang Lee's *Lust, Caution* (2007), a critically acclaimed but controversial erotic spy film that was banned in China for years due to its explicit content.

Since then, she has become one of Asia's most celebrated actresses, winning the Best Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Awards—the South Korean equivalent of the Golden Globes—making her the first non-Korean to receive the honor. Beyond acting, Wei is a sought-after brand ambassador, representing luxury labels such as SK-II, Charlotte Tilbury, Piaget, Loewe, Chopard, and Burberry. Her influence extends beyond the screen, solidifying her status as a leading figure in Asian entertainment and fashion





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