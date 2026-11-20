A severe global tanker shortage and security threats in the Strait of Hormuz are complicating Guyana oil exports while analyst forecasts for a market surplus remain volatile amid rising insurance costs.

A critical shortage of available supertankers and escalating security threats in the Strait of Hormuz are creating immediate logistical hurdles for Guyana oil exports while simultaneously casting uncertainty over global oil market forecasts. The convergence of these two factors is reshaping the operational landscape for energy companies and analysts who previously predicted a straightforward path to an oil glut.

Tanker Capacity Collapse Hinders Guyana Oil Exports

The global supply chain for crude oil is currently facing a severe bottleneck caused by inefficient shipping practices and a dramatic drop in empty vessel availability. Data from Tankertrackers.com indicates that the total capacity of empty tankers traveling to the Middle East has slumped by approximately 40% since the end of August. This shortage directly impacts major oil exporters like Guyana by limiting the vessels available to transport crude to global markets.

Also read Oil Prices Steady as Hormuz Tanker Threats Offset Supply Glut Fears

As of November 16, the combined capacity of ballasting supertankers and Suezmaxes en route to the Gulf of Oman had decreased to 71 million barrels. This figure represents a sharp decline from the 130 million barrels of capacity recorded at the end of August. The scarcity of vessels means that crude oil from Guyana and other regions faces increased difficulty in securing transport, potentially delaying shipments and raising logistics costs.

Samir Madani, co-founder of Tankertrackers.com, emphasized the severity of the situation when noting that there are not enough vacant tankers to move oil out of the region. The inefficiency of shuttle shipping ties up a growing number of smaller vessels, including Suezmaxes and Aframaxes, on Hormuz trade routes. This leaves fewer empty tankers globally willing to travel to pick up cargoes from key exporting nations.

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Security Threats and Insurance Costs in Strait of Hormuz

Security risks continue to weigh heavily on tanker operations in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, further exacerbating the logistical crisis. Five tankers were struck near Hormuz in the week between November 11 and November 18, according to remote-sensing intelligence. These attacks highlight a strategy of maritime attrition that is unlikely to ease without significant diplomatic changes.

Maria Bertzeletou, a Senior Market Analyst at Signal Group, explained that repeated attacks restrict the pool of ship owners willing to accept employment in the Gulf. Elevated war-risk insurance premiums and operational delays add significantly to voyage expenses. These factors combine to limit the effective availability of vessels, making it more expensive and risky to transport crude oil from major hubs.

Despite the heightened security risks, crude oil exports from the Strait of Hormuz have remained high. This resilience has led many analysts to believe that the steady flow of crude will continue into the next months. However, the volatile situation, with no recent rapprochement for potential U.S.-Iran talks, means that nothing is given. No forecast has more than 50/50 odds of panning out in this unstable environment.

Market Forecasts and Price Predictions

Investment banks and the International Energy Agency (IEA) expect the crude oil market to return to a surplus as early as this quarter. The IEA stated that the global oil market will see a more substantial build in supply in 2027. However, the agency noted that downside risks persist because attacks on shipping undermine the maritime security that is pivotal for sustained recovery.

Goldman Sachs commodities analysts project that Brent Crude will average $88 per barrel in 2027. This prediction is based on their base case assumption of no definitive diplomatic breakthrough in Iran and no re-escalation with major long-term damage to oil infrastructure. These forecasts provide a long-term view despite the immediate logistical chaos.

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Crude oil prices have already reflected some of this volatility, sliding in past weeks to around $92 per barrel. This represents a decrease from a recent peak of over $118 per barrel recorded in late October. The market and most analysts assume that the steady flow of crude will eventually rebalance supply and demand, even if the path there is currently obstructed by tanker shortages.

Long-Term Implications for Energy Supply

The Guyana oil boom, which has rekindled interest in frontier drilling, now faces a backdrop of global logistical constraints. While Guyana is not directly in the Strait of Hormuz, the global tanker shortage affects all major shipping routes. The inefficiency in one region ripples through the global supply chain, impacting the availability of carriers for the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia routes and other key trade lanes.

Analysts are touting the remarkable recovery in crude oil exports from the Persian Gulf, which have jumped close to pre-war levels in recent months. This recovery, however, is not without cost. The increased flows of oil, mostly thanks to ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman, are tying up supertankers for weeks. This limits the availability of very large crude carriers for other global trade routes.

The current situation demonstrates that even with high export levels, the physical infrastructure to move oil is under severe stress. The combination of security threats, insurance costs, and vessel scarcity creates a complex environment for energy markets. Investors and policymakers must now account for these persistent logistical bottlenecks when assessing future oil supply and pricing trends.