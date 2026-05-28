Tanya Burr Announces Second Pregnancy, Keeps Partner's Identity Private

YouTube star and actress Tanya Burr revealed she is expecting her second child, sharing a black‑and‑white Instagram clip that shows her son Sage on her bump. While celebrating the upcoming arrival, Burr again declined to name the father, citing a wish for privacy after her highly publicized 2019 divorce from fellow creator Jim Chapman. The announcement follows the birth of her first son, Sage Gabriel, in 2022 and reignites discussion about celebrity privacy versus public interest.

Tanya Burr , the former beauty‑vlogger turned actress who first rose to prominence on YouTube, confirmed that she is expecting her second child. The 36‑year‑old shared a monochrome video on Instagram on Thursday, showing herself in a simple tank top and low‑rise black trousers while her three‑year‑old son Sage placed his hand on her visibly pregnant belly.

In the caption she wrote, "A little magic arriving this winter," hinting that the new baby is due early next year. While the clip focuses on the tender family moment, Burr deliberately omitted any reference to the identity of the father, stating that she wishes to keep his name private after feeling she "overshared" during the height of her online fame. The announcement follows the birth of her first son, Sage Gabriel, in December 2022.

Burr had introduced the newborn on Instagram with a close‑up of his feet and a heartfelt message about the transformative experience of motherhood. She described the early days of parenting as a "cocoon of love" and expressed a desire to "pause time" so she could savor every skin‑to‑skin cuddle, sleepless night and tender tear.

The earlier pregnancy was first revealed in June 2022 when Burr posted a black‑and‑white photograph of her round belly cradled by her then‑mystery partner, captioning the image with the simple words, "We love you so much already, little one.

" Since then, she has occasionally shown glimpses of her boyfriend on social media, but his face and name have remained concealed. Burr's personal life has been under public scrutiny since her highly visible divorce from fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman in 2019. The two had been together since 2006, got engaged in 2012, and married in 2015 at Babington House in Somerset.

Their collaborative channel amassed a large following before their separation was announced in 2019, after which Jim remarried model Sarah Tarleton and welcomed a daughter, Margot, in 2021. Despite the media attention surrounding her split, Burr has consistently emphasized her desire to protect the privacy of her current partner.

The new pregnancy, announced with the understated elegance of a black‑and‑white Instagram reel, marks a significant chapter in her life as she balances her evolving career in acting, content creation, and motherhood. The reveal has sparked debate among fans and commentators about the balance between celebrity transparency and personal privacy. Many have praised Burr for setting boundaries around her private life, while others argue that public figures have a responsibility to share more details with their audience.

Regardless of the discourse, the news underscores a joyful milestone for the actress‑vlogger, who continues to navigate fame on her own terms, welcoming a second child while keeping the identity of the child's father firmly out of the spotlight. As the winter season approaches, fans will be watching for further updates on the pregnancy and the anticipated arrival of Burr's newest family member.

The actress's message of "a little magic" reflects both the excitement of a new life and the protective shield she maintains around her personal relationships, a stance that has become a defining aspect of her post‑divorce public persona





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