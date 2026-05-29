Tanya Burr shares rare picture of her boyfriend after announcing second child

Tanya Burr, a 36-year-old YouTube star, has shared a rare picture of her boyfriend after announcing that they are expecting their second child together. The couple's first child, Sage Gabriel, was born in December 2022. Tanya Burr has been open about her pregnancy journey, sharing updates on her social media accounts. She has also spoken about her past relationship with Jim Chapman, with whom she was in a relationship from 2006 to 2019.

Tanya Burr has shared a rare picture of her boyfriend after she announced the pair are expecting their second child together. The YouTube star, 36, revealed the exciting news on Thursday as she took to Instagram with a sweet clip as her partner Dan and son Sage, three, placed their hands on her growing bump.

And after receiving messages of congratulations from her fans, Tanya took to social media again later that day to share a round up of her life lately as she penned thank you for all your beautiful messages this afternoon. While the star keeps her relationship out of the public eye, she shared a rare snap with her partner as they smiled in the sun.

Tanya has not disclosed her partner's identity after previously vowing to keep his full name a secret because she felt like she overshared during her rise to fame. The vlogger went through a very public divorce in 2019 with fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman, with the former couple earning a legion of fans with their joint videos.

Pregnant Tanya Burr has shared a rare picture of her baby daddy after announcing the couple are expecting their second child together Tanya has not disclosed her partner's identity after previously vowing to keep his full name a secret because she felt like she overshared during her rise to fame She also posted more snaps of her growing bump as well as a wholesome beach day out with her son Sage. Revealing her pregnancy on Thursday, the star donned a tank top and low waisted black trousers as she showed off her bare bump in a black and white clip.

She wrote A little magic arriving this winter. In December 2022, Tanya welcomed her first child as she shared a sweet Instagram post alongside a snap of the newborn's feet. Tanya revealed she'd named the newborn Sage Gabriel. She captioned the snap He's here Our little Sage Gabriel Becoming a mother has been the most magic, beautiful thing…we are in a cocoon of love right now and just couldn't be more grateful for him.

All I want to do is pause time and soak up every moment, each day feels like it's passing by so fast in a blur of skin to skin cuddles, sleeplessness, breastfeeding, nappies and tears. The YouTube star, 36, revealed the exciting news on Thursday as she took to Instagram with a sweet clip as her partner Dan and son Sage, three, placed their hands on her growing bump.

And after receiving messages of congratulations from her fans, Tanya shared a round up of her life lately as she penned thank you for all your beautiful messages this afternoon. She also posted more snaps of her growing bump as well as a wholesome beach day out with her son Sage. He has brought us so much happiness already, our love for him is unparalleled.

Tanya revealed she was pregnant with her first child in June 2022, posting a sweet black and white snap to her Instagram page of her blossoming bump that she and her mystery partner cradled. The Twist actress captioned the image We love you so much already little. In November 2020, Tanya spoke of her split from Jim for the first time, saying there was no drama and she hoped to always be in his life.

Tanya and Jim had been in a relationship since December 2006 after meeting at sixth form college in Norwich. They got engaged in 2012 in New York, before tying the knot at Babington House, Somerset, in September 2015. The former couple were last pictured together at the British Fashion Awards in 2018, before announcing their separation a year later. Jim got engaged to model Sarah Tarleton in July 2020 after 16 months of dating.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Margot, in September 2021 and got married in Santa Barbara, California, in March 2022





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