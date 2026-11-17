The Tara Gas LPG tanker was struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a massive fire. Crew abandoned ship near Oman with one missing.

The Tara Gas liquefied petroleum gas tanker was engulfed in flames after being struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident forced the crew to abandon the Panama-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman near Khasab. Maritime security sources confirmed the attack occurred on Monday evening around seven pm local time. The ship was approximately two nautical miles from the Musandam Peninsula when the strikes took place.

Attack Details and Casualty Status

Maritime agencies believe the tanker was hit twice during the incident. The second projectile impact is attributed to causing the intense fire that consumed the vessel. Footage from nearby vessels showed massive plumes of smoke rising hundreds of feet into the air as the ship burned. Twenty-four crew members from Tara Gas were safely evacuated or rescued during the emergency.

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Two injured seafarers were transported to a hospital in the port city of Khasab, which is governed by the Musandam region. However, one crew member remains missing following the disaster. The owners of the tanker, identified as Global Gas and based in the Marshall Islands, could not be immediately reached for comment regarding the attack.

India Response and Diplomatic Concerns

India's external affairs ministry addressed the escalating violence in the region on Tuesday. The ministry stated that continuing attacks on shipping are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to civilian seafarers. The government emphasized the growing danger to international maritime traffic in these critical waterways.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, known as UKMTO, also confirmed the incident. They reported that the crew of a tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for after being attacked a second time north of Khasab. The agency noted that the second strike caused the fire onboard but provided no further specific details at that time.

Broader Regional Security Threats

This event follows a surge in attacks around the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks. Last month, an oil tanker was hit by a missile near the strait, causing a significant spill close to a United Arab Emirates tourist resort. The spill affected beaches in Umm Al Quwain, leading to temporary closures for safety checks. Residents in northern Dubai also reported unusual oil-like smells and blackened sea conditions.

On October 13, more than 2,500 containers sank in the Strait of Hormuz after another tanker was blown up by a mine. The Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed the Singapore-flagged GFS Pride hit a mine in an unauthorized area. All 21 crew members on that vessel were evacuated uninjured, but the incident led to widespread looting of floating goods.

Impact on Global Energy Trade

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the US-Iran conflict and global energy security. About one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passes through this waterway. The Tata Gas vessel last reported its position on September 26 off the coast of Oman, according to MarineTraffic data. The recurring attacks highlight the severe risks to global supply chains and maritime insurance costs.