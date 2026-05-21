Tara Reid appeared at the amfAR Gala in a sheer white gown, after requesting and obtaining CCTV footage, which she claimed showed inconsistencies and omissions.

The 50-year-old American Pie alum showcased her outfits at galas and events in Cannes, claiming to be drugged by a stranger at the previous event. She then requested CCTV footage and claimed she underwent a smear test, which was allegedly 'forgotten' by the hospital. Reid covered her midriff with kimono sleeves and a long train, accessorizing with a necklace and heels. Ola Rodriguez Taladrez (@OlaTala) shared the amfAR Gala outfit of the former 'Girl at the Fruit Stand' actress with her followers. The 'Dr. Quarantine' psychiatrist, released post-pandemic in May, has no less than nine upcoming projects.

Tara Reid took the plunge while attending the amfAR Gala, famously hosted an E! travelogue series 'Taradise' capturing her adventures partying through countries like France, Spain, Greece, Italy, and Monaco.

She donned a sheer white gown accented with a hefty diamond necklace and silver peep-toe heels. The ex-fiancée of Carson Daly, also attended events surrounding the Cannes International Film Festival since Saturday. A public sighting followed, coming five months after she claimed being drugged by a stranger on November 24, while attending an event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago O'Hare Airport in Rosemont, Illinois





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Tara Reid Amfar Gala Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc Cannes International Film Festival Sheer White Gown Kimono Sleeves Diamond Necklace Peep-Toe Heels American Pie Urban Legend Cruel Intentions Josey And The Pussycats Scrubs Dragged By A Stranger CCTV Footage Cannes Cinematography Violence Psychological Thriller Dr. Q Mandate Roles Nest Critics Cannes International Film Festival 2022

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