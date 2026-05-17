Tara Reid Bounces Back After Harrowing Event, Takes Part in Cannes Film Festival

Tara Reid, a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, attended the event on Friday, showcasing her resilience after a harrowing ordeal in which she claims to have been drugged at a Chicago bar. Reid appeared tired and disheveled, but chose to face the scrutiny with grace, schmoozing with paparazzi and wearing a chic edgy grey pantsuit. She is working on new projects, including Mandate with Jon Lovitz, and seems to be bouncing back after the ordeal.

Tara Reid , 50, appeared to be enjoying herself as she stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, despite her claimed harrowing ordeal last year in which she was drugged in Chicago.

She wore an edgy grey pantsuit, paired with a leather motorcycle bag. Despite the chic ensemble, her blonde hair looked a little disheveled and out of place, and she appeared somewhat tired as she strutted down the French streets. Tara has been attending the Cannes Film Festival and various Cannes parties since the mid-2000s, and is currently working on new projects, including Mandate with Jon Lovitz.

On November 23, 2025, Reid claimed to have been drugged by a stranger after having just one drink at a hotel near O'Hare Airport in Chicago, after which she was taken out on a stretcher and brought to the hospital. Despite the viral video and global headlines, police closed their investigation after finding no evidence of Reid's drink being spiked.

Tara described how the media twisted her words and attacked her for not remembering, while public scrutiny made it difficult for her to heal. She also mentioned filming Mandate with Jon Lovitz, having many new projects in the works, and experiencing fear of leaving their house because of the constant public scrutiny.

'No one ends up in the hospital for around eleven hours from drinking wine alone. I hadn't taken any medication that day, and I know something wasn't right.





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Tara Reid Cannes Film Festival Harrowing Ordeal Doctored Drink Surveillance Footage Media Scrutiny Mandate Jon Lovitz

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