Targeted Arson Attack on Bolton Imam's Family Home Sparks Community Outrage

A masked attacker launched a targeted arson attack on the home of Hassan Patel, a respected local imam in Bolton, leading to a police investigation into a suspected hate crime.

The residential area of Sharples in Bolton became the scene of a terrifying and calculated crime on Wednesday evening when a masked individual targeted the home of a prominent community leader.

Around 9:20 pm, a man dressed in a black tracksuit and wearing a protective helmet was captured on CCTV executing a dangerous arson attack. The footage reveals a chilling sequence of events where the perpetrator first ignited a fire on the driveway before escalating the violence. With a cold and calculated demeanor, the attacker smashed a front window of the residence and used a can of propellant to spray flames directly into the interior of the house.

This aggressive action turned the family home into a potential death trap, as the fire began to spread inside while the assailant calmly retreated from the scene. Inside the house were the wife, children, and nephew of Hassan Patel, a respected local imam and the principal for Islamic Education at the Taiyabah Masjid mosque and Islamic Centre. Although Mr. Patel was not present during the attack, his family faced the horror head-on.

In a desperate bid to save their home, his wife, son, and nephew fought back against the blaze using buckets of water and a garden hosepipe. Umair Yusuf, the 19-year-old son of the victim, recounted the chaos, noting that his younger brother heard the shattering of glass and rushed outside to combat the flames. The swift reaction of the family members prevented the house from being completely engulfed in fire before the professional services could arrive.

Neighbors reported seeing two individuals clad in black operating a motorbike, circling the street before the attack took place, suggesting a level of planning and surveillance. The aftermath of the attack has left the family and the wider Bolton community deeply traumatized. The family has expressed a strong belief that the crime was racially motivated and specifically targeted due to Mr. Patel's role in the community.

Despite the physical damage to the interior and exterior of the property, no one was physically injured, though the psychological toll remains significant. Mr. Patel expressed his shock, noting that they live in a quiet community where such violence is unheard of, stating that he is shaken by it all and that the children are also shaken.

He emphasized that the community is very close, describing it as one big family that has shown immense solidarity in the wake of the incident. Greater Manchester Police have launched a full investigation into the incident, with Detective Chief Inspector Mike Sharples emphasizing that such acts of intimidation and violence are entirely unacceptable. The police have classified the event as a targeted attack and have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

DCI Sharples noted that while there is no wider risk to the general public, the potential consequences of the arson could have been lethal had the fire not been extinguished quickly. The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene to ensure that all hotspots were extinguished and the structure was safe. Authorities are currently appealing for witnesses or anyone with additional CCTV footage to come forward to help identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice





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