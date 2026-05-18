Targeting aged peripheral CD8+ T cells and their secreted factors improves cognitive performance in aged animals

A recent study published in the journal Immunity suggests that aged circulating cluster of differentiation 8 (CD8+) T cells and their secreted factors can drive hippocampal-dependent cognitive decline. Researchers investigated the effects of aged circulating CD8+ T cells on the hippocampus in mice aged 4 months (young) and 20 months (old) in heterochronic (young-old) and isochronic (old-old and young-young) parabiotic pairs. They found that aged effector memory CD8+ T cells appeared in aged isochronic parabionts, and their activation led to impairments in learning and memory in young mice. Targeting aged peripheral CD8+ T cells and their secreted factors, such as granzyme K, restored cognitive function in aged animals. The study highlights the role of aged, non-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in cognitive decline and the potential of blocking CD8+ T cell activity or their secreted factors to alleviate cognitive decline associated with aging.

A mouse study reveals how aging immune cells may impair memory outside the brain, showing that blocking CD8+ T cell activity or their secreted factor, granzyme K, helped restore cognitive performance in aged animals.

The study, published in the journal Immunity, suggests that aged circulating cluster of differentiation 8 (CD8+) T cells and their secreted factors can drive hippocampal-dependent cognitive decline. Researchers investigated the effects of aged circulating CD8+ T cells on the hippocampus in mice aged 4 months (young) and 20 months (old) in heterochronic (young-old) and isochronic (old-old and young-young) parabiotic pairs.

They found that aged effector memory CD8+ T cells appeared in aged isochronic parabionts, and their activation led to impairments in learning and memory in young mice. Targeting aged peripheral CD8+ T cells and their secreted factors, such as granzyme K, restored cognitive function in aged animals.

The study highlights the role of aged, non-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in cognitive decline and the potential of blocking CD8+ T cell activity or their secreted factors to alleviate cognitive decline associated with aging. Further experiments revealed that circulating systemic factors released by activated aged CD8+ T cells may promote cognitive decline





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Aging Immunity Cognitive Decline Aging Immune Cells Granzyme K T Cells Subcellular Localization Biochemical Pathway

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